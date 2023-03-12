| 8.2°C Dublin

exclusive ‘I know mum feels guilt but she shouldn’t. She did not know’ – Martin Doyle’s wife and daughter are putting their lives back together after years of harrowing abuse

Abuser Martin Doyle was jailed for 12-and-a-half years Expand
Martin Doyle was convicted of 24 counts of sexually assaulting Siobhán between 2004 and 2011, when she was between seven and 15. Picture posed Expand

Ali Bracken

Martin Doyle was jailed for 12-and-half-years last week for raping his wife and systematically sexually abusing his young daughter.

Siobhán Moore was only seven when the abuse began. It continued every week until she was 15, unbeknown to her mother, Olivia Tuite.

