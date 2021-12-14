‘I know how lucky I am, but I also know how flippin’ unlucky I was’ – doctor’s life changed forever by car crash

A doctor who suffered a life-changing brain injury after apparently falling asleep behind the wheel of her car has urged road users to heed road safety advice and not drive while tired.

Laura Doherty was 28 years old when she crashed in Edgeworthstown in Co Longford while driving from Dublin to Sligo for a job interview in a hospital.

“I was after working very long hours. I have no memory of it but I was driving through Edgeworthstown, and apparently I fell asleep,” she told Independent.ie.

Laura’s family think she may have opened her eyes and found herself too close to a bus in front of her, and swerved to overtake it and was hit by a van coming the other direction. Or that with tiredness she may have believed she was still on a motorway and tried to overtake the bus.

“We didn't really know what happened. But that's the general consensus. I wasn’t a dangerous driver. I passed my test first time. I had no points. I never got a scratch in a car before. But it sounds like an error of judgment that happened, either tiredness or I fell asleep or something,” said Laura.

“I'm a doctor. I haven't been able to work as a doctor since because of the memory problems I have, and also I have muscle fatigue. Now I'm more tired than I ever was during long working hours. It's had a massive effect. I was in a wheelchair for a whole year and I walked with a frame and a stick for a year.”

She added: “I used to play football and run marathons. I can't do anything like that anymore. It has affected me in so many ways, including my social life - partly because I developed epilepsy after my accident as well.

“I can't drive now, and I know that's not a big deal, but I live in the countryside. It is hard because there's no buses or Darts or anything so it impairs my ability to get in touch with people.”

Laura explained: “The crash is something that happened very quickly but has had long-lasting consequences. So long lasting. It changes your life completely. I know how lucky I am, but I also know how flippin’ unlucky I was. I'm very lucky in that I have such a great family and friends. I love them even more now.”

Asked what age she is now, Laura hesitated and consulted with her mother briefly before saying she is 41. When asked when the accident happened she said “the 23rd of February 2009” without any hesitation.

“I remember all my childhood and growing up. It’s my short-term memory that is affected most,” she explained.

“Everyone should realise how important it is to be safe on the roads to take no chances. Simple things like wearing your seatbelt always. And don't drive when tired. Everybody knows not to drink and drive, but driver fatigue is not as well known. It's so dangerous,” said Laura.