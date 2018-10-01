Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned as a member of Fine Gael and will now represent his constituency as an Independent.

'I know he has been unhappy for some time' - Leo Varadkar on resignation of Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick

In a statement released this evening, Mr Fitzpatrick said his decision was based on a lack of support from the party.

"Unfortunately over the past 15 months I have not been given the same support from Fine Gael as I had given them.

"My views were not always listened to and I felt isolated within the party itself."

Mr Fitzpatrick said he will continue to represent the constituents of Louth and East Meath "with the same energy and commitment as before".

"After careful consideration with the help and advice of my family, close friends and constituents I have decided that I would like to continue my career in politics and as a result it is my intention to stand as an independent candidate in the next general election".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is sorry to hear about Mr Fitzpatrick's resignation.

“I know that he has been unhappy for some time and was a strong opponent of holding a referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

“I spoke to Peter a few weeks ago when he decided not to seek a nomination to contest the next General Election as a Fine Gael candidate. At the time, he confirmed that he would continue to sit, act and vote as a Fine Gael TD until the end of his mandate. I regret that he has since changed his mind.

“Fine Gael is confident that it will retain its two seats in the Louth constituency. Cllr John McGahon has been selected to run alongside Fergus O’Dowd TD”.

Online Editors