A woman who has been paralysed from the waist down said she “just wants to live with my son again” after her injury prevented her from living with her five-year-old for nearly a year.

'I just want to live with my son again' - Go Fund Me campaign started to reunite paralysed mother with her son

Friends and family of Patrycja Swol have started a Go Fund Me in an effort to make this dream reunion a reality.

The loving mother is currently residing in St. Luke’s Hospital in Dublin, but hopes to be reunited with her son, Jakub as soon as possible.

The Polish national residing in Ireland was in a serious motorbike accident last August in which she crashed into a wall, damaging her spinal cord and taking away her ability to walk. “When I opened my eyes, I couldn’t feel my legs, I couldn’t feel anything,” Patrycja told Independent.ie. “All I could think about was how I was going to take care of my son if I can’t walk.”

Following the accident, Patrycja was first taken to Tallaght Hospital, then transferred to Mater Dei for surgery. “I was hoping so badly that they would fix me and things could go back to normal, but when I woke up from surgery, it was all the same — I couldn’t move my legs, and I really thought it was over.”

A photo Jakub drew of himself and Patrycja.

Due to her condition, Patrycja was unable to care for her son while she is in hospital. After the accident, Jakub began living with his grandparents in Poland while Patrycja worked through the rehabilitation process.

“The beginning was so hard, I had to relearn how to do everything. I couldn’t even sit on my own. But being away from Jakub was the hardest. I got to see him on a few visits this year, and we Skype, but it’s just not the same,” she explained. Now that her rehabilitation process has concluded, Patrycja hopes to move back to Poland to care for her son, but her home requires major modifications to accommodate her wheelchair.

“I really wanted to stay in Ireland, but I’ve been put on a waiting list and it could take years until I was able to actually get a place,” she explained. “I don’t want to have to wait another year to live with my son again.”

Patrycja said she is “touched” and “inspired” by the amount of people who have donated to the campaign already and she “can’t wait to live with my boy again”.

“After the accident, I didn’t know what to do with myself and I was so scared for my son. Now, I’ve learned how to live again. How to sit, how to move, how to take a shower, it was difficult, but nothing compared to being away from my son.” You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

