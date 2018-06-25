THE heartbroken wife of murder victim Mikolaj Wilk has spoken of her hopes that gardai catch the men responsible for the horrific killing.

'I hope they find the killers, everyone loved Mikolaj' - Wife of murder victim makes first public comments

Elzbieta Wilk was treated in hospital following the attack.

She returned to the scene of the killing outside Ballincollig, Co Cork, to pack up her and Mikolaj’s belongings. In her first public comments since witnessing her gardener husband get hacked to death with machetes by a four-man gang, Elzbieta told the Sunday World: “We’re just packing up our belongings.”

“We’re leaving now, we’re going back to Poland. What else can we do now?” Her right hand was still bound and in a cast after doctors operated on a machete wound she received while trying to protect the couple’s six and eight-year-old children.

She said her only hope now is that gardai catch the men responsible for the horrific killing. “I hope they will find them. There is no answer to why this happened. People loved him,” she said.

Asked whether it was her hope that people with information will come forward, Elzbieta said: “Hopefully.” Gardai investigating the home intrusion, during which Mikolaj was hacked to death in the early hours of the morning on June 10, raided seven properties, six houses and an industrial compound last Thursday.

The main line of enquiry is that he was targeted by an Eastern European gang heavily involved in cannabis growhouses in the county who are also linked with local criminals.

Gardai are investigating whether Mikolaj was murdered by the gang after they tried to pressure the gardener into supplying materials to be used in their enterprises.

Elzbieta has told gardai some of those who hacked Mikolaj to death in front of her spoke with Cork accents. However, it is understood gardai believe that members of the Eastern European gang were also present. The Herald has learned that Mikolaj sustained over 100 separate wounds in the attack and that one of his arms was hacked from his wrist all the way to his elbow, while one of his legs was severed at the knee.

It is understood the 35-year-old was still conscious and in extreme pain when gardai arrived at the scene. Gardai are continuing to conduct a technical examination of a number of vehicles seized in raids across Cork as they hunt for Mikolaj’s killers.

Online Editors