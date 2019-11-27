'I hope it helps people to process their lives during tough times' - daughter (13) of murdered Jason Corbett launches new children's book

Sarah Corbett Lynch (13) from Limerick has been hailed as "inspirational" for her new illustrated book which aims to help children trying to deal with grief, isolation and adapting to a new family support environment.

Sarah was just a few weeks old when her mother, Margaret 'Mags' Fitzpatrick, died in November 2006 from a severe asthma attack. Her mother was just 31 years.

Her devoted father, Jason, was then murdered in North Carolina in the United States in August 2015 by her step-mother, Molly Martens, who had previously been her nanny.

Sarah and her brother, Jack, were asleep in an upstairs bedroom when the fatal attack occurred.

Jason, amid concerns over his American wife's increasingly bizarre behaviour and mental health problems, had been preparing to bring his two children back to Ireland.

He was just 39 years old.

Ms Martens, along with her father, Tom, who was also convicted of second degree murder, are now serving 20-25 year prison sentences.

Sarah said the trauma of the past four years has only been manageable thanks to the love and support of her extended Irish family led by Jason's sister, Tracey, and her husband, Dave.

Now, the precocious 13 year old has written a children's book saga, dubbed 'The Boogawooga Series', in a bid to help other children facing challenges in their lives.

Fittingly, the title 'Boogawooga' comes from a story and mimic her late father used to tell Sarah and her brother Jack (15) as children, usually at bedtime.

"I began writing because I found it helped me," Sarah told the Irish Independent.

"I was just eight when I lost my Dad. He was incredible and the most important person in our lives. My brother Jack and I have had a lot going on in our lives - we moved to the US only to move back to Ireland again."

"We changed schools, moved away from our friends, made new friends and settled into a new life with my aunt and uncle in Limerick," she said.

Sarah said she realised that not all children live care-free young lives - and those that face challenges need every support they can get.

"I wanted to write about my experiences because I thought they might help someone else. I realised that I wasn't the only person in life trying to deal with grief, loss and the worry about new things and fitting in at new places."

"I was also inspired by Tracey because she wrote a book called 'My Brother Jason' about the campaign to get justice for my Dad and it became a best-seller."

"My brother and I had fantastic support here in Limerick. We are now living in our favourite place on the entire planet. I love singing and dancing and horse-riding - and my brother Jack loves sport, especially rugby."

Sarah's first book in her 'Boogawooga' series, entitled 'Noodle Loses Dad', will be published on Monday (December 2) and launched at a special event in O'Mahony's Bookshop in Limerick.

"I hope it helps other people and especially youngsters," she said.

"I wrote it based on some of my experiences. But I hope it helps other people to maybe process a bit of their story and their lives, especially during tough times."

"I think the most important message I wanted to get across is that when you have problems in life you are not alone."

Sarah's characters are Noodle, Paws, Poochie, Pug, Caz, Nudge and the Bear family.

Her debut book sees her character, Noodle, take the reader on an epic journey as she faces the loss of a loved one, moving houses, becoming part of a blended family and learning to find hope and happiness again.

The story is rich in traditional themes ranging from loss, fear, love and acceptance.

But there are also modern themes including the diverse 'blended' family and how both support and solidarity can be found across the community.

The book has already attracted critical praise - and left Tracey and Dave Lynch astounded as to Sarah's rich talent.

"She is absolutely amazing - she is like our little pocket rocket of creativity and inspiration," Tracey said.

Sarah hopes to have the second book in her series published next year.

A portion of the proceeds of 'Noodle Loses Dad' will go to the Limerick Grief Project.

Remarkably, as well as writing the 'Boogawooga' series, Sarah has also performed for judges in the Voice UK Kids talent show and won a Garda Limerick Division bravery award.

A hugely talented singer and dancer, Sarah has also undertaken auditions for a host of shows in Ireland, the UK and US.

Now in first year in a Limerick secondary school, Sarah hopes to pursue a career in the arts - preferably singing and dancing which are her first loves.

Details of Sarah's book are available from sarahcorbettlynch.com

