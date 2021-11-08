‘I haven’t seen my daughter since Christmas 2019’ – emotion in Dublin Airport as flights to US resume

Gerry and Mary Weather were going to Houston, Texas from Dublin Airport today to visit their daughter. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Sinead Feeney from Galway was travelling to New York from Dublin Airport today to visit her aunties. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Liz Quinn, from Listowel in Co Kerry, at Dublin Airport today on her way to Boston to see her daughter. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dublin Airport was an emotional place this morning as flights to the US resumed for vaccinated Irish passengers.

The first chance to cross the Atlantic since March last year was seized upon by many eager travellers, and all today’s Aer Lingus flights were full.

Around 10,000 people will travel from Ireland to the US this week.

For Liz Quinn, from Listowel in Co Kerry, it was a day she had been anticipating for a long time.

With tears welling in her eyes, she told how she was flying to Boston to see her daughter.

“I haven’t been since August 2019, and I haven’t seen her since Christmas that year,” she said.

“As soon as they announced on the news about flights, I booked one.

“Zoom has been great and so has FaceTime, but it's not the same. So we're all excited and we're emotional, and we're nearly there now.”

Asked about how lockdown affected her, Ms Quinn said it was very difficult having the Atlantic separating her from her daughter.

“It was heartbreaking. You can’t describe it really only that it was heartbreaking.

“You just hope. You have to keep hope because otherwise you wouldn't be able to keep going. It's very hard as a parent, very hard. And I know everybody has their Covid story,” she said, adding that there would be big hugs in Boston when she gets there.

“I’d nearly swim there now at this stage.”

Sinead Feeney from Spiddal in Galway was also clutching her passport and boarding pass. “The last time I was in the States was pre-Covid so I’m really excited to get back now. There’s a great buzz but everyone is a bit nervous because they don’t know if they have everything, so there’s a lot of sweating at check-in,” she said.

“I actually got stuck in France during summer because I didn't have my PCR test back in time. So I was definitely nervous of messing up this time, but I'm on the right track now.

“I'm going to get to see my family for Thanksgiving. Both my mom's sisters live in New York, so it's amazing. It's just mental to think that we've been apart for so long and now we get to spend such a great holiday together. So yeah, I’m really excited,” she added.

Sinead only booked the flight three days ago because her trip is for work, but she managed to tie her holiday into it.

Gerry and Mary Weathers, from Banteer, Co Cork were going to Houston, Texas, via Chicago to see their daughter who has been in college there since August.

“She's there until Christmas so we said why not take a visit while we could. We’ll check on her to see if everything's going okay. Today is a big day, because we weren't sure if we’d be able to go. It was a trip that we had planned as soon as she had organised her trip for college, so when they opened up on the eighth, I was straight on the computer and got one of the first flights out so we’re delighted,” said Mary.

“We have relations in the States so we go every year. It’s been a heartache not to be going over the past year or so, because we do have family there and some have passed away. Zoom calls can only do so much.”

Aer Lingus was delighted to see transatlantic flights in operation again, and announced a flash sale with €100 off all flights booked to USA and Canada for next the 48 hours. The sale ends at midnight tomorrow.

Almost every Aer Lingus seat to the USA this week is booked, as the airline operates 70 flights to and from US favourite destinations such as New York, Chicago, Boston and Washington DC.

The reopening of non-essential travel is hugely significant for the US-Irish business community and the business travel market. According to the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, there are over 800 US companies in Ireland, employing 180,000 people. And over 650 Irish companies have a base in the US.

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Peter O'Neill, Chief Operating Officer with Aer Lingus, said it was great to see the US reopening again after 20 months of restrictions. “It’s an exciting day for our staff and for our customers to get them back on board, reconnecting friends and families and then for business as well,” he said.

“As soon as the announcement was made on the reopening of the US, there was really strong pent-up demand for people to be able to travel to the US, so as that's built, and more certainty around the requirements for entry to the US, those seats really started to fill.”