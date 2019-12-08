'I haven't had a full night's sleep in two years' - journalist Kevin Myers on life since he woke up to the demise of his career

Kevin Myers sits, still incredulous, at what became of his 40-year journalistic career. It's been more than two years since he went to sleep as one of the best read newspaper columnists in Ireland and woke to his career, reputation and livelihood gone in a puff of smoke.

"Gone!" he reiterates when I list out everything he has lost. On the longevity of the attack he says: "The horse wasn't just dead. The horse had been taken off to the crematorium and burned - and they were still flogging it."

But what he still finds hard to comprehend is the emotion that drove the flogging: "They reacted with joy. It was the most extraordinary thing. Real - malicious - joy."

The chaos centred on an article he wrote about the gender pay gap in which he said: "I note that two of the best-paid women presenters in the BBC - Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz, with whose, no doubt, sterling work I am tragically unacquainted - are Jewish. Good for them. Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price."

In the 30 years before that, he had repeatedly testified to the scale and wickedness of Hitler's Final Solution. He had also been the most high-profile media personality in Ireland to continuously speak out in support of the Irish Jewish community. They quickly came to his defence, saying he had simply made a mistake and "inadvertently stumbled into an anti-Semitic trope", and they stressed that "more than any other Irish journalist, he has written columns about details of the Holocaust over the last three decades that would not otherwise be known by [a] substantial Irish audience".

But it didn't matter. It also didn't matter that Myers was fired, took full responsibility and apologised profusely - in particular to Ms Winkleman and Ms Feltz who had labelled the piece "vile" and "blatantly racist". He said: "I am very, very sorry that I should have so offended them and I do utter an apology, not for any reason other than out of genuine contrition for the hurt I caused them but I uttered those words out of respect for the religion from which they come. And for the religion that I still hold in high regard, particularly the Irish members of that religion who have been so forthright in their defence of me generally."

It wasn't enough. The media and public decided he was a global pariah, beyond all redemption. Across the world and in his home country he was labelled an anti-Semite.

This week, only after receiving a full apology and a financial settlement from the State broadcaster for describing him as a ''Holocaust denier'' [the Irish Independent was the only national newspaper to feature the story], he describes what it is like to lose a reputation.

July 29, 2017 - the last night he went to bed with his career still fully intact, he says - was his last full night's sleep in two years. "I didn't sleep that week. And I haven't had a full night's sleep since then. You have no idea what it is like. You wake up exhausted at two o'clock in the morning and you know it's all over. It's time to get up. And it has been like that ever since. Not merely because of what was done to me, which was profoundly wrong, but I had no allies in the Irish media. None. Nobody spoke up for me."

Did he become depressed?

"Well, yes, to put it mildly," he says. But then he quickly backtracks. "It's not depression. It's disbelief. It's shock. It's an inability to cope with the two different realities."

One of which he says is the person he knows he is, the other is the person who people have made him out to be.

His first inkling that something was very wrong happened on a drive home from Cork, hours after his column had been published and he had found out from the Sunday Times in London that he had been disposed of.

"I stopped at the petrol station and there was a man, with a child, putting petrol into his car and the man touched the child's shoulder and said that's the famous Kevin Myers and he is in trouble."

When Myers got home he turned on his phone. "The explosion of loathing," he said, was nuclear: "It could have been measured in kilotons."

JK Rowling (whose Twitter following currently stands at more than 14 million users) tweeted the article and described it as "filth". Chelsea Clinton re-tweeted several mentions describing it as "vile". The New York Times ran the story, while at home, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called the article "anti-Semitic" and former Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald praised the newspaper for taking "the right action".

Myers is incredulous at the Government's haste to join the mob. Neither have made any comment since the RTE apology. "The previous time I had met Frances Fitzgerald we had kissed [on the cheek]," said Myers. "Is that what she is in the habit of doing? Kissing misogynists and anti-Semites?"

Within hours of the furore, friends in the PR business rang with advice, which generally went like this: "We have never seen anything like this before and we don't know what to do... we can't help you. This is out of control. It's across the world."

In the days that followed he sat with his wife and watched the evening news. "North Korea had fired a missile over Guam. That came second to my story," he recalls. "My sister-in-law rang from England to say I was the number one item on the BBC news."

Having twice been accosted by terrorists with AK 47s - once the butt of a gun was put in his mouth - I wonder if the psychological impact of this was worse than any visible physical threat. An invisible tidal wave that couldn't be spoken to, reasoned with or run from.

"I think you are right. I came very close to death but, in many ways, this was worse."

The isolation from his peers cut deep. During a meeting in The Royal Marine hotel, he describes former colleagues openly rebuffing his hand of friendship: "I saw three Irish Times journalists whom I have known for years walking out of the dining room. I rose and introduced myself to them- just in case they had forgotten - I put out my hand and they flicked my hand away," he says demonstrating how each brushed past in disgust.

At a book launch of esteemed academics in a leading university, he had the same treatment. After walking into the reception, "academics I knew turned their backs on me," he says. "I knew them by name [and yet] they looked at me and their eyes slid sightlessly past, then they all turned their backs."

But there was also some overwhelming support. An emotional moment came when he met an Israeli journalist for an interview in Glasnevin. The pair pulled up in a car outside a shop and the owner came out. "He said, is that Kevin Myers? He turned to this man [the journalist] and in a thick Dublin accent he said: 'That's f*cking Kevin Myers. He is the best friend the Jews of Ireland have ever had. I am a f*cking Jew and he is my f*cking friend', and he said 'come here' and he put his hand across for me to shake it. At that point I knew I was OK with the people who counted."

The Israeli ambassador also took him out to lunch, describing the reaction as "complete madness". Following the apology last week, Myers says he received a text message from former Justice Minister Alan Shatter who gave his support.

On the other side of the coin, the controversial article was also labelled misogynistic.

As part of his comments on pay, Myers had argued that men usually work harder, get sick less frequently and seldom get pregnant. Naturally there was uproar. But he points out that there are official statistics to support his claim - the UK Office for National Statistics suggest that women are 42pc more likely to take sick days than men.

For Myers, the question is not whether or not people agree with his views, but whether or not he has a right to say them.

Eighteen years ago, long before support for gender equality was as mainstream as it is today, Myers presented a television quiz show called Challenging Times. [Myers himself didn't share this example, I came across it when looking at the response to his comments about women on social media]. In the footage, Myers can be seen introducing the teams representing higher education institutes in Ireland. He stops when he gets to the only female contestant, heaping praise that she is the show's first of the year and voicing his dismay that there hasn't been more women on the panel. He then says he hopes he will see more in the future.

If anything it shows his views on women aren't as black and white as his critics say they are. Perhaps because he remains one of the few men to be vocal in his criticism of the modern day feminist movement. He says he describes himself as a feminist: "But not the political ideology that has now taken over." On what it is about the movement that he disapproves of, he says: "The self-pity and the victimhood."

None of which, he says, is challenged by Irish opinion writers today. He describes high-profile names as penning "intravenous saccharine dressed up as journalism" and describes many opinion pieces as "an endless piety competition" which he believes leave the audience knowing they have been left "short changed" and no closer to the truth of big issues.

It seems when his memoir is published in May he will be as outspoken as ever. On his critics, he says: "They did me damage but they haven't won … I am not going to be silent and I don't know what form or what expression Kevin Myers's thoughts will take in the future but Kevin Myers is not going to be silent forever."

