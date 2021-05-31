‘I have to find a new way to live’ – the businesses that have shut for good due to pandemic

We’ve all bemoaned the fact we could not get a haircut, go for a pint or book a holiday during lockdown. Most have had an online shopping disaster at some point, with shoes arriving in the wrong size, or a pretty dress that was divine on the website but like a bin bag in real life.

But behind the first-world personal struggles are heartbreaking stories of businesses in retail, hospitality and travel who have been forced to close their doors for good.

Some have lost businesses that were in their family for decades. Others were start-ups that never got the chance to get going.

Here are the stories of some companies which have been shuttered forever by the pandemic.

Mackin Travel, Co Wexford

Frank Mackin and his wife Una Joy started their travel agents in Enniscorthy in 1988. They later expanded the business by opening a second branch in Wexford town. When they announced in April they were closing for good, there was an outpouring of nostalgia on Facebook.

Many locals had booked their first holidays and honeymoons with Mackin Travel. Regular customers enjoyed their unique tours, escorted by Frank, to places such as Transylvania and Serbia.

“We would have continued trading for another few more years, but it has been a very tough 14 months,” Ms Joy told the Irish Independent.

“Although our offices were closed due to restrictions and our income ceased, we continued to work behind closed doors to rearrange bookings and obtain refunds. It’s a real shame and it was a difficult decision to close the business.

“Telling the staff their jobs were gone was particularly hard as they have been with us for a very long time. We were getting to retirement age, but they will need to seek new employment.

“Over the past year we have had numerous calls and emails from our clients who were very supportive, and we really appreciated their kind words. It meant a lot to us. Hopefully, the travel industry will soon be able to get going again. In the meantime, I hope they get the Government support they need to keep their business going.”

Lanigan’s Pub and the Clifton Court Hotel, Dublin

It was often described as a “country pub in the heart of Dublin city”. Lanigan’s was voted best bar in Dublin’ in 2018, but in 2021 it closed for good. Bar manager Conor Blount, the youngest of nine sisters and four brothers, said the pub had been in his family for 36 years.

“We are genuinely heartbroken to see it go. We were paying very high rent every month and we were doing it for a year and we weren’t getting any reduction, we’d no income and no clear guidelines on pubs reopening,” said Mr Blount.

Between the hotel and pub, up to 30 staff were employed there. Some had been with the company for 16 years.

“Tourists would come in and we’d bring them behind the bar and let them pull their pints. It wasn’t touristy in a fake way. It was like a second home for our locals. It wasn’t about coming in and having 20 pints, we had customers who would spend the day reading the papers and talking to the various people they know for a bit of company. We never got to say goodbye to our customers.”

Coffeeness, Co Donegal

The owners of Coffeeness “absolutely love coffee”. They started their cafe in the Glebe, just outside Donegal town, in 2016.

They were told it wouldn’t be successful when they opened as “Irish people love tea, not coffee”.

It transpired that the locals went mad for it.

“It wasn’t a typical coffee shop,” said owner Anetta Zak, originally from Poland.

“We wanted to introduce some culture so we would also do Irish language and English language classes for people not from Ireland. Then we would do poetry nights and other events also.”

When Covid hit, Ms Zak could not bring herself to do takeaway service, as getting to socialise with the customers was the most important part of the job for her.

“Of course we wanted to make money, and we made enough to get by, but we wanted to do something people enjoy. We became friends with many customers and we met a lot of fantastic people. Because of Covid, we couldn’t continue as it’s not a time where people can come, meet friends and read a book.”

Nevil’s Shoes, Limerick city

Nevil O’Sullivan started his own shoe shop in Limerick in 1985 at the age of 24. The late Jack Charlton was famously pictured buying a pair of shoes there once. After Mr O’Sullivan sadly passed away, his wife Chris continued to manage the business. The decision to close involved “huge responsibility”, she said.

“Last year was incredibly challenging. Even when the shop was closed, I never worked as hard. We really tried to hold on there. I knew before this retail was in flux, there was a change in the atmosphere out there.

“The amount of overheads, even before you even sell a pair of shoes, was hard. We make a wage out of this business, we’re not making gold every time we sell something. Before people would come in with an open question, ‘What do you have?’, now they come in and ask, ‘Do you have such and such?’ after seeing something online, and if you didn’t, they’d go home and shop online.”

Ms O’Sullivan’s three children were all involved in the business, and her sister-in-law worked there for more than 30 years.

“We missed the communions and confirmations and our loyal customers who were all cocooning. I’ve to reinvent myself and find a new way to live. It’s not been an easy decision. It was very traumatic, actually.”

Dice Bar, Dublin

The bar announced in November it was closing for good after a 20-year run. Owner Kieran Finnerty said Covid-19 was the main reason behind the decision.

The bar had previously received international praise from The New York Times, which described it as a “lively corner dive with worn leather booths and a homey atmosphere”. The bar also made headlines at home last May, after Mr Finnerty made controversial comments about lockdown restrictions, comparing pub closures to the Holocaust. Mr Finnerty later apologised and removed the comments from Dice Bar’s Facebook page.

The Adventure Project, Dublin

The Adventure Project ran outdoor activities for recovering addicts and at-risk youths. Dubliner Willie Whelan founded the project six years ago.

In 2020, the organisation struggled to get insurance cover after a worker injured their leg. This month, Mr Whelan announced the organisation could no longer continue.

“Losses due to Covid and an inability to obtain insurance have compelled us to make this call,” Mr Whelan said.

“We are all broken-hearted and will miss engaging with all the amazing clients who have gone on adventures over the years.”

O’Dwyer’s pub, Limerick

The pub, formerly known as Dan Reddan’s, was established in 1912. Owner Anthony O’Dwyer confirmed this month that the bar will not be reopening in June. The building will instead be converted into apartments.

Locals mourned the news, praising their “lovely, creamy pints of Guinness”.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler said it was a “much-respected” local business and it must have been a “difficult decision for the owners and sad one for staff”.

Other businesses that have closed in Ireland

Hairspray branches on Henry Street in Dublin and Patrick’s Street in Cork, Carphone Warehouse, Smithwick’s Experience in Kilkenny, Button & Spoon restaurant in Wexford, all Debenhams stores, Topshop and Topman, Dublin’s Bakers Pub.