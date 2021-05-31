| 6.1°C Dublin

‘I have to find a new way to live’ – the businesses that have shut for good due to pandemic

From family firms to start-ups, many will not be reopening when rules ease, writes Amy Molloy

Chris O'Sullivan, former owner of Nevil's shoes in Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
Conor Blount with staff at Lanigan's Bar in Dublin Expand
Anetta Zak, owner of now closed Coffeeness Cafe, at home in Laghey, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

We’ve all bemoaned the fact we could not get a haircut, go for a pint or book a holiday during lockdown. Most have had an online shopping disaster at some point, with shoes arriving in the wrong size, or a pretty dress that was divine on the website  but like a bin bag in real life.

But behind the first-world personal struggles are heartbreaking stories of businesses in retail, hospitality and travel who have been forced to close their doors for good.

Some have lost businesses that were in their family for decades. Others were start-ups that never got the chance to get going.

