'I hadn't a clue I had the winning ticket' - Offaly man collects €500k winning lotto ticket

A young Offaly man is half a million richer today after collecting a cheque for his winning lotto ticket from three weeks ago.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Mangan’s Filling Station in Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

Despite news of the win spreading across the town since Friday 20 July, the lucky winner had no idea he had €500,000 waiting for him- and it was hidden in his car.

"I hadn’t a clue that I had the winning ticket until yesterday when somebody mentioned to me that the prize was sold locally," he said.

"I bought the ticket over two weeks ago and I folded it up into the sun visor in my car and there it stayed until yesterday when I checked it.

"I still can’t believe that I'm the winner and I don’t think it’ll properly sink in until the cheque has cleared in my bank account."

The Offaly man hopes to keep his win a secret but plans on splashing out on a new car before keeping the remainder to set himself up for life.

"I’ve only had a day to take all of this in so to make this win real to me I’m going to splash out on a new car in the next few days," he said.

"€500,000 is a massive amount of money so I need to get some financial plans in place so that it will have a long lasting benefit for me in the long-run.

The man has become the 17th EuroMillions top prize winner so far this year.

Online Editors