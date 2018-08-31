Presidential hopeful Sean Gallagher has defended not giving any media interviews since launching his campaign, saying he had to put his family first this week.

'I had to put my family first' - Presidential hopeful Sean Gallagher defends not giving any media interviews

The businessman's son Bobby (5) was preparing for his first day back at school today, and Mr Gallagher said he "made a promise to myself and my family that his first day back at school would be the most important thing all of us as a family did this week".

In a brief statement, the 2011 runner-up said the presidential election was "the second most important event take place" this week.

"Opportunities to speak with the media about the election will come again next week once I formally start to speak at scheduled council meetings, but an opportunity to make sure that Bobby had his special day uninterrupted by anything else will only come around once," Mr Gallagher said.

"Meetings and conversations with councillors throughout the country continue in preparation for a series of council meetings next week.”

