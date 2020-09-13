| 15.6°C Dublin

'I had to make myself well for my children'

Campaigner for victims of sexual abuse had surgery in Turkey

GOOD SIGNS: Fiona Doyle is in self-isolation after an operation abroad. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Ali Bracken

Rape survivor and campaigner Fiona Doyle has just returned from Turkey where she had surgery for a partial stomach bypass after developing pre-cancerous cells.

She spoke to the Sunday Independent from her Dublin home this weekend, having returned to Ireland on Thursday night. She is now in self-isolation due to Covid-19 for the next fortnight alongside her husband Jim, who travelled to Turkey with her for the major surgery.

"I'm feeling good. Quite weak but I am doing well overall. It is good to be home," she said.