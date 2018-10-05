Vodafone has apologised to two female journalists who received photos of themselves in a smashed frame as part of a new marketing campaign.

Vodafone has apologised to two female journalists who received photos of themselves in a smashed frame as part of a new marketing campaign.

'I had a stalker who sent me one too' - Vodafone issues apology for 'smashed faces' PR stunt

The campaign has received mixed responses on social media, with some calling it “cool” and “smashing”, and others who said it was “serious PR mis-step”.

Members of the media received the photo frames as part of the launch for Vodafone Ireland’s new ‘Fix and Go’ service, which allows mobile phone users to have their phone repaired in selected Vodafone stores.

According to Vodafone, one of the most common repairs for mobile phones is repairing broken screens.

Irish Independent Finance journalist Sinead Ryan said she was left “speechless” after receiving the package, which included the photo frame alongside a press release.

“Speechless. Serious PR mis-step by @VodafoneIreland sending me a picture of my face smashed,” Ms Ryan shared on twitter.

Speechless. Serious PR mis-step by @VodafoneIreland sending me a picture of my face smashed. Don't care what you're advertising; I had a stalker once who sent me one too. For real. Did this look "cute" at your planning meeting?? pic.twitter.com/XBfnKXKd1S — Sinead Ryan (@sinead_ryan) October 3, 2018

“Don't care what you're advertising; I had a stalker once who sent me one too. For real. Did this look "cute" at your planning meeting??”

Personal finance journalist Jill Kerby similarly responded to the package, saying: “like...women journalists love getting framed pictures of themselves that someone has stamped on.”

In response to Ms Ryan and Ms Kerby’s tweets, Vodafone said they didn’t intend to “cause any distress” and apologised for any upset caused.

“We apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for any upset caused by our media outreach. Our intention was not to cause any distress,” the phone network company said on twitter.

“The frame and accompanying information leaflet were intended to highlight the launch of our new fix & go screen repair service.

“Our intention was to draw the association between smart phone photos and selfies and shattered glass screens and the service, which seeks to offer mobile users a speedy in-store screen fix solution.

“Again, we very much apologise if this has caused upset.”

Speaking to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Vodafone Ireland said they had issued both a public and private apology to the two journalists.

"The photo frames were part of a wider media drop accompanying a press release and information leaflet highlighting Vodafone’s new fix & go repair service for cracked or damaged screens," they said.

"It was never our intention to cause upset to any of the recipients and we have apologised directly to the two journalists who raised the issue on twitter for any distress caused to them."

The photos sent to members of the media were taken from their social media pages or Google images, and a vinyl ‘smashed’ screen was placed on top to produce the broken glass effect, the Vodafone spokesperson explained.

Online Editors