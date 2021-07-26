Itziar Torrealday and her friend Jone Quincoces, from Bilbao, Spain, enjoying indoor dining at Bewley's on Grafton Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bewley's managing director Cól Campbell celebrates the reopening of indoor dining at their Grafton Street premises in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Kady O'Connell and her father Denis O'Connell catch up over a cup of coffee at Bewley's on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

THE return of indoor dining proved a welcome bonus for Denis O’Connell as he sat in Bewley’s cafe on Grafton Street, Dublin, with his daughter Kady, who flew in from Sydney yesterday to surprise him.

The old song says “Dublin can be heaven, with coffee at eleven”, and it could not have been more true for the Dalkey family.

Cafes, bars and restaurants can open their doors and welcome people inside again. Once the formalities of Covid certs and contact tracing are complete, there is a palpable sense of relaxation.

“I got the biggest surprise of my life. My heart leaped when I saw her on the doorstep,” said Mr O’Connell of his daughter’s unexpected arrival home.

“It’s great to be able to sit here in one of my favourite cafes with her and catch up on everything.”

Ms O’Connell has been living in Sydney for eight years, and was last home two years ago.

“It’s great to be home and it was great to surprise Dad,” she said. “I have been planning this since March and didn’t want to tell many people just in case it wouldn’t work out. Sydney is still in lockdown and I wasn’t sure if I would get here or not.

“So yes, it’s great to be able to relax now that I’m here and have a coffee with Dad.

"I was even able to have a swim yesterday and I’m hoping to stay for a month or two. It’s a pure coincidence that the cafes have opened up again but I’m so glad they did. It feels more normal than getting takeaway coffees. Hopefully this is the start of really getting back to normal.”

At the next table was tourists Itziar Torrealday and Jone Quincoces, from Bilbao in Spain. They arrived in Dublin two days ago and are staying for a few days to see the capital.

“We were sad to see the restaurants and pubs were closed when we arrived, so now we are very happy to see them open. It’s great to be able to come in and see the inside of the lovely buildings like this one. They are beautiful,” said Ms Torrealday.

“It is more relaxing to be able to sit inside and talk,” said Ms Quincoces. “We have booked the Guinness Storehouse for lunch and a restaurant for dinner. It was difficult to get a place for dinner because a lot of places are booked up.”

Bewley’s managing director, Cól Campbell, pointed out that the last time they had indoor dining was in a limited capacity, last Christmas. He added that it was great to be able to open today and bring people together.

Many cafes in Dublin city centre were still empty inside and were operating an outdoor service, which is proving popular while the summer sunshine lasts. However, the streets were unusually quiet as the schools are off, tourism levels are low, and many Dubliners are away on holidays.

As the morning edged towards noon, publicans could be seen preparing themselves for the first influx of indoor customers on a landmark day in the exiting of Covid restrictions.

Meanwhile, in Cork, the resumption of indoor dining after seven months of pandemic lockdown was warmly welcomed by restaurant operators - but a staff crisis is now threatening to apply the brakes on the recovery.

Morad Gharib, general manager of Luigi's Malone's restaurant in Cork city centre, said they face reopening at just 50pc of their normal capacity.

The popular Emmet Place restaurant - which directly faces Cork Opera House - normally has a seating capacity of 180 and ranks as one of the city's busiest bistros.

When it reopened after the last lockdown in December, capacity was cut to below 130.

Now, Morad reckons the restaurant will operate for the next few weeks at a 90 seating capacity due to staff limitations rather than any other factor.

"When we reopened last December, we had 50pc of our staff come back," he said.

"Now, we are looking at starting up indoor dining again with just 40pc of our staff."

"We are down 60pc on our pre-pandemic levels but only two of those staff have gone to another restaurant. The rest have either left the hospitality industry altogether, have gone home if they are from overseas, or have gotten different types of jobs closer to their homes."

"It is a bit of a crisis and I think the Government needs to look carefully at the reasons for it."

Luigi's will reopen on Wednesday - with Morad admitting that bookings have been incredible.

"Customers have been very loyal to us and that is wonderful."

Other major operators have decided to stall on resuming indoor dining. The Metropole - one of Cork's most historic hotels and dining venues – won't reopen its restaurant for non-guests for another couple of weeks.

Aaron Mansworth, director of the Trigon Hotels, which owns The Metropole, said they had decided to postpone a resumption of indoor dining for non-guests for a number of weeks.

"There are a number of reasons - there are capacity and social distancing issues as well as the fact that the health and safety of both our teams and our guests are paramount."

"I think a lot of operations will not return to indoor dining for a number of weeks - they will wait for things to settle down and for everyone to see where we are going."

"But staffing is a definite problem. Going forward, the inability to recruit skilled staff will be a major factor for hotels, restaurants and gastro-pubs."