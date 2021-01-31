| 3.4°C Dublin

'I felt I was at a stranger's funeral - not my grandad's'

As the Covid-19 death total for the island of Ireland heads towards 6,000, Rodney Edwards speaks to grieving families in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster about the human cost of the pandemic

Mary and Stephanie at Peter&rsquo;s graveside. Photo: Conor McKeown Expand

Rodney Edwards

Peter Gaughan, Co Mayo, aged 85 (April 13, 1935 - January 12, 2021) His red Massey Ferguson 135 sits parked outside his house in Binghamstown, Co Mayo, where he left it days before he died from Covid-19 and yards from Cross Cemetery, where he is now buried.

When the paramedics were placing Peter Gaughan into the back of an ambulance for Mayo University Hospital, the farmer looked up at his only daughter, Mary Keane, and granddaughter, Stephanie, before glancing at the graveyard and saluting what would soon be his final resting place.

"He looked at us and then the graveyard and put up his hand. He was the caretaker of that graveyard, he respected it. It was like he knew he was at the end of his life," says Stephanie.

