CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has been honoured with a Civic Reception for her courage in exposing the scandal into cancer smear tests.

'I feel this is what I was put on this Earth for' - Vicky Phelan honoured for exposing CervicalCheck scandal

Ms Phelan reiterated her view that a Commission of Inquiry into the scandal would be fruitless, and called for new legislation to specifically hold people in the public service accountable for their actions in similar situations.

Holding back tears, Ms Phelan told those gathered at the special ceremony at Limerick County Hall, which included her husband Jim, and children Amelia and Darragh: “If someone told me that this is what I was going to be doing, I never would have believed you. But, I certainly feel that this is what I was put on this Earth for.”

In September last year, and given a terminal cancer diagnosis, Phelan was told to “go home and get my affairs in order”.

However, she continues to defy the odds, and is receiving a new drug therapy she had discovered through her own personal research.

“It is an awful indictment on our country that I had to research all the information. Nobody gave me any help," she said.

“I was sitting at home on a laptop, very sick, not able to get out of bed... but I had no choice.”

Twenty women who had received false negative smear test results have died.

Ms Phelan is using €2.5m from a High Court settlement arising out of the scandal to continue her treatment, as well as helping to fund a post to research trial drugs for people who are given a terminal diagnosis.

There would be no accountability she said, "until we actually have legislation in this country to make people accountable, across the public service - not just in health - but in the civil service; the gardai; anywhere where people are working in the public service.

"I would really ask all the elected representatives to help me to push for that to happen. Otherwise, we are going to have scandal after scandal after scandal and nothing will change,” she finished to applause.

Paying tribute to Phelan’s courage, Mayor Collins told her: “You faced death and lived with bravery, belief, and a selfless determination to espouse the rights and improve the lives of others. In so doing, you have honoured every citizen of Limerick. I am honoured and humbled as Mayor to be able to afford you this civic reception.”

Online Editors