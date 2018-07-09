'I feel like the luckiest woman in Ireland' - woman bags a second €50K National Lottery win

A very lucky woman won €50,000 on a Lotto scratch card this week, just years after scooping the same amount on the Winning Streak TV gameshow.

Susan Grace (40), from Thomastown in Co Kilkenny, won the top prize on a National Lottery Bingo Times 10 scratch card and collected her cheque earlier today.

Susan's mother Kathleen purchased the ticket for her at Dunphy's Centra Store in her home town.

"I feel like the luckiest woman in Ireland," said Susan.

"I don’t play scratch cards all that often, so I guess I am just very lucky. My mother bought me the Bingo Times 10 scratch card last week as a treat and I think she feared the worst as I started screaming the house down when I’d realised I’d won the €50,000 top prize."

In 2007, Susan appeared on RTÉ's Winning Streak and nabbed €50,000 on the gameshow. Susan said the win helped them to "make a lot of improvements" in their lives.

She plans on sharing the money from her recent win with her family.

"€50,000 is an incredible amount of money, and to win this amount a second time is like a dream. Winning €50,000 on the Winning Streak gameshow was truly life-changing for our family as it gave us the freedom to make a lot of improvements in our lives.

"I have a wonderful family behind me so I will be sharing this win with my mother and my brothers and sisters."

Mother Kathleen said she was "incredibly proud" of her daughter and praised her daughter's decision to share the money, as well as using it to renovate their home.

"Susan is truly one in a million and this win couldn’t have happened to a more caring or generous person. As well as sharing the win with everybody in her family, she has already made plans for us to renovate our home and to upgrade our kitchen," she said.

"She also wants to use the rest of her prize to refurbish her dad’s grave who passed away a number of years ago. I’m incredibly proud of her."

The National Lottery has confirmed that despite the top prize win, the €5 Bingo Times 10 scratch card still has four more top prizes of €50,000up for grabs.

