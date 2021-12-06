| 4.9°C Dublin

‘I fear we’ll miss my dad’s funeral in US after delay with tests’

Susan O&rsquo;Leary and her husband Rodí with their children Expand

Amy Molloy

A family due to travel to the US for a funeral fear they may not be able to travel after delays getting PCR tests and recovery certificates.

Susan O’Leary and her husband Rodí are both vaccinated but contracted Covid-19. Two of their children, who are aged nine and 11, also tested positive.

