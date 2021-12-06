‘I fear we’ll miss my dad’s funeral in US after delay with tests’

A family due to travel to the US for a funeral fear they may not be able to travel after delays getting PCR tests and recovery certificates.

Susan O’Leary and her husband Rodí are both vaccinated but contracted Covid-19. Two of their children, who are aged nine and 11, also tested positive.

Ms O’Leary, originally from Nashville, Tennessee, lost her father in May 2020. Her siblings planned to hold a funeral service once international travel restrictions were lifted.

Now she is worried they may not have their recovery certs in time to fly after her husband received a false negative and struggled to get a PCR test with the HSE.

In early November, her 11-year-old son tested positive and the rest of the family managed to avoid contracting the virus.

But, after the entire family completed their isolation period and had negative antigen tests, her daughter tested positive a week after returning to school.

Ms O’Leary subsequently tested positive. Her husband, who was displaying Covid-19 symptoms, took an antigen test at home which was positive. He then tried to arrange for a PCR test with the HSE but could not get an appointment for several days.



“The rest of us got our results back in less than 24 hours but unfortunately for Rodí it took nearly a day and a half, which is another reason we think he might not have his recovery certificate in time,” Ms O’Leary said.

“One of the main things I found frustrating is that when we registered with the HSE for the tests... they ask who your GP is. I assumed our GP would be notified of the results but when I spoke to our doctor they said they received no notification as the tests were arranged through a self-referral. This has led to delays to my daughter and I getting our recovery certs.

“So we may not be able to fly and get back to America for my father’s funeral. You can’t even apply for it until 11 days after your positive PCR test and then it will take a few days to arrive despite them saying after 10 days you no longer have to self-restrict.”

She said the requirement to have a negative PCR test before flying may also cause difficulty as she is worried the test may still be positive, despite them passing the 10-day isolation period.