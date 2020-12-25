| 3.7°C Dublin

‘I don’t think I’ll ever celebrate Christmas again’ – woman whose parents died of Covid within 12 hours of each other

Arty and Isobel Vallely died within 12 hours of each other after contracting Covid-19 Expand

Claire McNeilly

Last Christmas Fiona Vallely was thinking that things could not get any worse.

Her beloved dad Christopher, better known as Arty, was in hospital while her mum Isobel and the rest of the family were praying for the west Belfast man to make a full recovery.

Little did they know that, compared with this horrendous year, 2019 was virtually as good as it gets.

