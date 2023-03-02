| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I don’t think I can forgive my father for leaving us a second time but we’d still love to find his other family in UK’

Son (74) hunts for children of the man who twice walked out on Irish family

John Richards Jr with his wife Nell Expand
John Richards Jnr (centre) with his father John Snr and his mother Sheila on his wedding day in 1973 Expand

Close

John Richards Jr with his wife Nell

John Richards Jr with his wife Nell

John Richards Jnr (centre) with his father John Snr and his mother Sheila on his wedding day in 1973

John Richards Jnr (centre) with his father John Snr and his mother Sheila on his wedding day in 1973

/

John Richards Jr with his wife Nell

Ralph Riegel

An Irishman is trying to solve the 50-year mystery of the dad who deserted his wife and children twice and find his half-siblings.

John Richards Jr (74), who with his wife Mary (Nell) has battled ill-health, wants to trace his father’s secret second family in Britain.

Most Watched

Privacy