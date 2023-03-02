‘I don’t think I can forgive my father for leaving us a second time but we’d still love to find his other family in UK’

An Irishman is trying to solve the 50-year mystery of the dad who deserted his wife and children twice and find his half-siblings.

John Richards Jr (74), who with his wife Mary (Nell) has battled ill-health, wants to trace his father’s secret second family in Britain.

John Sr walked out on his family in Cork on two occasions, and when he disappeared without trace the second time, in 1974, he broke his wife Sheila’s heart.

“Some time around 1952, my father went to the UK for work,” Mr Richards said.

Read More

“He was supposed to send money back to his family in Cork, but we never heard a word from him for almost 20 years. There was no money sent home and no contact.”

Then, only weeks before Mr Richards’ wedding to Nell Long in St Patrick’s Church in Fermoy in October 1973, his father sent a letter to Sheila, asking whether he could return home.

“My brother Donal and I were both adults in our 20s at this stage,” Mr Richards said.

“We were leaving home, so I had no problem with my father returning, if it made my mother happy. Donal was a bit iffy about it.”

His father turned up at the family home on Connolly Street, Fermoy, and went to the wedding.

The only photos Mr Richards has of his father are from that day.

Some time around 1952, my father went to the UK for work

He said he often looked at the pictures and recognised how delighted his mother appeared to be.

“My mother was a different woman when he arrived home,” he said.

“She was smiling, she was happy and she was clearly delighted to have him back.”

He also noted that his father was a handsome man.

For a year, all appeared to be well.

John Sr was a skilled tradesman and was never short of carpentry, plumbing or bricklaying work.

Expand Close John Richards Jnr (centre) with his father John Snr and his mother Sheila on his wedding day in 1973 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Richards Jnr (centre) with his father John Snr and his mother Sheila on his wedding day in 1973

John Jr got a job in Cork, and was arriving back in Fermoy from work one day in December 1974 when, as his bus passed MacCurtain Street, he saw his father walking up the town with a suitcase on his shoulder.

“That was the last we ever saw or heard from him,” he said.

“That is almost 50 years ago, and we never even heard a word to say he had passed away, which at this stage I presume he must have.”

In the weeks before he abandoned the family again, a letter arrived for him from the UK. Mr Richards said that unbeknown to his father, he and Donal, who died last year in Australia, had opened it.

It was from a woman in the UK who said that if John Sr did not return immediately, his seven-year-old daughter would be put on a ferry to travel alone to his address in Fermoy.

“That little girl must be around 55 years old now,” Mr Richards said. “I can only assume my father had other children in the UK.”

He added that it was clear that, between 1952 and 1973, his father had a second, secret family.

“At this stage in my life, I would love to get to meet them and find out what actually happened to my father,” he said.

He has tried for more than 30 years to find any scraps of information about his father, but without success.

There was no return address on the letter about his daughter, and Mr Richards said he had no idea in what part of the UK his father had been working.

I think it’s the not knowing that’s the hardest thing

John Sr met Sheila Campion when he was stationed at Fermoy’s Fitzgerald Camp with the Defence Forces. It is believed he was in the engineering corps.

Mr Richards learned his father was born in Wales on April 22, 1922, and his full name was John Joseph Alfred Richards. The family may have had mining connections there.

However, he was raised by a woman named Mary Byrne at Avon Cottage in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow.

Mr Richards has no idea how his father ended up in Wicklow.

Having joined the Defence Forces as a private on September 25, 1946, he was compassionately discharged on March 17, 1948, a month after marrying Sheila in Fermoy.

His youngest son in Ireland, Donal, was born in June 1952, and he abandoned his family for the first time a few months later.

Mr Richards said he would like to make contact with any half-siblings he has in the UK.

“I think it’s the not knowing that’s the hardest thing,” he said.

“We never heard a word from him after December 1974. I would just like to know what happened to my father.

She never spoke about it to us, but I think she was left totally heartbroken

“It would also be nice to meet up with any half-sisters and half-brothers I might have in the UK . After all, family is family.”

Mr Richards said his mother never again spoke about his father after he walked out for the second time.

“She was an incredible woman,” he said. “There was no social welfare back then, and she worked really hard to provide for her family.

“She washed floors, washed clothes, did ironing, took cleaning jobs in schools – anything that she could to earn a few bob.”

His mother was diagnosed with cancer and died, aged 59, in July 1983.

“She never spoke about it to us, but I think she was left totally heartbroken,” Mr Richards said. “She didn’t even know where he was in the UK.

“I can forgive my father for leaving our family for the first time, but I can never forgive him for leaving us for a second time.”