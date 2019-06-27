Resounding applause sounded as the “legendary achievements” of rally driver and councillor Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly (41) were recalled at his funeral.

'I don't think he realised how he touched people's hearts' - funeral of Manus Kelly in Donegal

Two laurel wreaths had been placed on the windshield of his beloved racing car which bore the legend ‘Mandy’ on the grille and which was parked proudly nearby.

The funeral cortège arrived at the church led by two Garda motorbikes and the Subaru in which Mr Kelly won the Donegal International Rally three times in a row.

It was driven by Declan Boyle with Mr Kelly’s son, Charlie, in the passenger seat.

Hundreds of mourners stood on the sun drenched grounds outside the tiny St Columba’s church in Glenswilly, Co Donegal.

Three large screens had been erected and a drone flew overhead, capturing footage of the immense turnout.

Mourners heard that Manus had been deeply loved and appreciated by young people because he was “a big kid himself”.

The newly elected county councillor, a father of five whose youngest child with wife Bernie is just two, was fatally injured in a crash during the Donegal International Rally last Sunday.

The Taoiseach was represented at the funeral today by his ADC, Commandant Caroline Burke.

Micheál Martin, Fianna Fáil leader was present, along with Education minister Joe McHugh.

The world of motor rallying also turned out, with many competitors from the rally there to show their respect.

An extremely popular competitor on the Irish rallying scene, Manus lived in Glenswilly close to Gartan, where a stage of the rally was run on Saturday and was regarded as his home stage.

Manus was elected just last month to Donegal County Council where he won a seat for the Fianna Fáil party.

Mourners heard he had proudly worn his council tie for the past month.

It was amongst the gifts brought up to the altar to remember his life.

They included a family photo, the Jim Kennedy memorial golfing trophy, his racing helmet, a Glenswilly GAA Jersey and a Donegal flag.

A guard of honour was formed by members of Donegal council at the funeral as the cortège arrived at the church.

Father Paddy Dunne said he had been struck by how car engines had been turned off in Letterkenny town and the community fallen silent to welcome Manus home.

“His death has been a dreadful shock to all of us,” he said.

Manus was someone who had never sat still for a minute, said Fr Dunne.

“He did a lot for a boy of 41, he lived some life. He didn’t sit a minute,” he said.

"I don’t think he realised how he touched people’s hearts."

He quipped that if Manus had seen the numbers who turned up at his house for the wake he would have said: “there’s some votes there, boy.”

Many people had remarked on his friendship and his “big happy smiley head,” he said.

“When he went in somewhere he went in smiling - but he didn’t take it with him. He left that smile in people’s hearts,” he said.

The father-of-five was a highly experienced rally driver and won the event on three previous occasions but died after his Hyundai i20 hit a bump on the Fanad Head loop stage and crashed into a hedge.

His co-driver Donall Barrett was injured and was treated at Letterkenny General Hospital.

