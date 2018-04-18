The mother of a 15-year-old boy expelled from school for possession of cannabis has expressed concern that he may not be able to prepare for his Junior Cert this summer now.

The mother of a 15-year-old boy expelled from school for possession of cannabis has expressed concern that he may not be able to prepare for his Junior Cert this summer now.

'I don't think children are given proper education about drugs' - Mother of boy (15) expelled for cannabis possession weeks before Junior Cert

The student was caught with the drug in the school and following a hearing with the Board of Management, the boy's mother Ellen was told that he was being expelled.

Ellen is now concerned about his education. "He has now been left with no school to go to," she told Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio One's Liveline.

"He is devastated. I don't know If I can get him in to a school [before his Junior Cert]." The Board of Management of the school have told her that Tusla, The Child and Family Agency, will be in touch about her son's education but Ellen is worried as he already requires extra resources in school due to a slight learning difficulty.

She said: "Will he be able to get in to another school in the area? I am just concerned about his education." The distraught mother also feels that schools don't do enough to educate young people about drugs.

"I don't think children are given proper education about drugs. What has the school done? There have been no drug talks whatsoever. "They think it is safe but they are not educated on the long-term effects of it. I don't feel they do enough."

She also added that she believed that "cannabis is a scourge through the schools" and that she believed that "all her son's friends were at it".

Ellen explained: "When he first went into the school I went into the principal and asked if he could change class because there were certain kids in the class who I didn't want him around because of the talk of drugs.

"I did something, I got upset, she moved him and he still ended up friends in a circle and there was peer pressure, you don't want to be the odd one out. "He was coming home and talking to me about this, he tells me everything and of course it's upsetting so I went straight into the school and asked for him to be changed class but you can't be with your child 24 hours a day.

"I didn't particularly know he was smoking dope but when he said people were doing this, that and the other I did question it." She continued to say that the expulsion could impact on his education and she worries that it may take a toll on his self-esteem.

Ellen said: "He's getting two maths grinds a week to try to get him up to scratch and he was getting a lot of resources in the school but now he's getting nothing. "He is out of school five days now and it won't be very good for his confidence if he doesn't pass the Junior Cert, it's not going to be a good thing for a 15-year-old boy."

Online Editors