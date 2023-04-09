| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

‘I don’t know an awful lot about my customers — they seem like regular people. But the point is they can afford €10,000 watches’

If what you wear on your wrist matters jeweller Paul Sheeran has a few things you might be interested in. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

If what you wear on your wrist matters jeweller Paul Sheeran has a few things you might be interested in. Photo: Mark Condren

If what you wear on your wrist matters jeweller Paul Sheeran has a few things you might be interested in. Photo: Mark Condren

If what you wear on your wrist matters jeweller Paul Sheeran has a few things you might be interested in. Photo: Mark Condren

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

In the first episode of Succession, the hit TV drama about a dysfunctional but supremely rich US media family inspired by the Murdoch clan, ruthless patriarch Logan Roy is given a watch by his prospective son-in-law, who tells him: “It’s a Patek Philippe, it’s incredibly accurate. Every time you look at it, it tells you exactly how rich you are.”

Now, luxury watch brands such as Cartier, Breitling, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Panerai have all opened boutique stores on the same street just off Dublin’s Grafton Street because of confidence that the elite end of Ireland’s economy is “well and truly back on its feet”.

Most Watched

Privacy