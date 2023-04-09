‘I don’t know an awful lot about my customers — they seem like regular people. But the point is they can afford €10,000 watches’

In the first episode of Succession, the hit TV drama about a dysfunctional but supremely rich US media family inspired by the Murdoch clan, ruthless patriarch Logan Roy is given a watch by his prospective son-in-law, who tells him: “It’s a Patek Philippe, it’s incredibly accurate. Every time you look at it, it tells you exactly how rich you are.”

Now, luxury watch brands such as Cartier, Breitling, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Panerai have all opened boutique stores on the same street just off Dublin’s Grafton Street because of confidence that the elite end of Ireland’s economy is “well and truly back on its feet”.

Breitling, which launched limited edition watches for the Six Nations rugby championship, saw a stampede for the Ireland version.

With its emerald green face and Ireland rugby logo, it was yours for €8,500 — but only if you moved almost as fast as ace winger James Lowe.

“We sold out,” says Paul Sheeran, who runs all eight watch retailers on Chatham Street. “Whatever we had is gone and there’s a waiting list for more.”

If status symbols are your thing, what you wear on your wrist matters — that’s the clear message from Irish consumers flocking to snap up exclusive timepieces.

Sheeran says his customer base is 90pc Irish, and the “regular” spend is between €5,000 and €10,000.

“There’s a huge amount of investment in the country, in sectors like pharma and tech. Car businesses and building companies are doing well off the back of it.”

​Asked who is buying the luxury watches, Sheeran says: “They seem like regular people. I don’t know what everyone does — but the point is they can buy the watch.”

Watches have become established safe havens for cash in uncertain times. But Sheeran says the timepieces are often bought just to mark a special moment.

“We had a mum and dad in with their son on his 18th birthday. He had his first beer in the store and they bought him his first watch.

“We had a dad in recently who wanted a watch for each of his three children when they come of age.

“We had someone in who had a very successful business deal and they treated themselves. Sometimes they treat their team.”

Sheeran, in business for 40 years, says he is “getting access to watches we are not even allowed to display.

“If you’re a good customer, we say ‘we’ve just gotten something interesting, you might like to see it’. And the answer is usually, ‘Thank you, I’ll take it’.”

Discretion is the word when it comes to owning an expensive watch these days, Sheeran adds.

“If you watch Succession, you’ll see it’s all very discreet. What’s behind the dial — the movement — can make a watch more expensive than the diamonds.

“It’s like a club where only certain guys know what’s on your wrist. Very few people walk in and have no idea what IWC is. The people who know, know.”

Most prices are not displayed but watches start at €1,000 and can rise to “whatever you want”.