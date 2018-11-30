The family of Nicola Collins said they don’t believe the man convicted of murdering her was her boyfriend, despite reports that said they were together.

'I don’t believe this person was actually her boyfriend' - sister of murdered Nicola Collins

Cathal O'Sullivan (45) received a mandatory life sentence as he was convicted of the murder of mother-of-three Nicola Collins (38) by a Central Criminal Court jury in Cork yesterday.

But Nicole’s sister Carly said that her family had never heard of O’Sullivan and have doubts that the pair were a couple.

“I don’t believe this person was actually her boyfriend, even though I think it was part of what corroborated his story,” Carly told Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio One.

“We had never heard of him, I don’t believe it was the case that they were in a stable relationship at all. I don’t know much about him.”

During the sentencing, the court heard that in 2013 O'Sullivan received a three-year suspended sentence for a violent assault on another woman, who suffered kidney, liver and head injuries.

Tragic: Nicola Collins was discovered unresponsive in a flat in Cork.

Carly said her family had thought about what would’ve happened if O’Sullivan had “served time” for the assault at the time.

“Hearing that this poor girl had gone through something similar with similar injuries, that the accused didn’t serve time for that,” she said.

“You're thinking about how things could be different for the both of them if he had gotten the sentence at that time.

“We don’t know the criteria of decision making, how that decision came about. I wonder could she still be alive. My heart goes out to that girl’s family.”

Carly added that her family had shared an “emotional” moment with some of Mr O’Sullivan’s family members after the hearing yesterday, explaining that they feel “no animosity” towards them.

"She [Mr O’Sullivan’s sister] came over to us and we were all so emotional, we were crying.

“We absolutely didn’t feel any animosity to the family, and we’ve heard that they’re a lovely family. It must be awful for them also, I can imagine that they’re struggling every bit as much as we are.”

In a poignant tribute to her sister, Carly described Nicola as “very intelligent” and that her sense of humour would be missed by everyone.

“Her sense of humour was brilliant and that will be missed for sure. She was the bigger sister, she was the one that looked out for me.

“She was very intelligent, very good at music. She liked playing the piano when she was younger. She loved reading, she loved makeup.

“She wrote a lot, she did a lot of journaling. She found it very therapeutic to put pen to paper and she had a lot of diaries in the house. She was a very good writer actually, she would’ve written fiction when she was younger as well.”

The jury of nine men and three women had deliberated on their verdict for almost four hours over two days following a three-week trial.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon was told the jury found the defendant guilty of Ms Collins murder by unanimous verdict.

O'Sullivan of Popham's Road, Farranree, Cork and formerly of Charleville, Co Cork received a mandatory life sentence.

