The terminally ill woman whose court case began the ongoing cervical cancer screening scandal has said that she does not believe 'for one minute' that the head of the HSE Tony O'Brien only heard of her case on the news.

The terminally ill woman whose court case began the ongoing cervical cancer screening scandal has said that she does not believe 'for one minute' that the head of the HSE Tony O'Brien only heard of her case on the news.

'I don't believe that for one minute' - Vicky Phelan on HSE Director's claim he only heard about her case via news reports

Vicky Phelan was on RTÉ's Prime Time tonight to respond to the revelations in the Dail tonight that the scale of the scandal is larger than previously thought.

Read more: As many as 1,500 cervical cancer cases not audited, Dáil hears During her appearance Ms Phelan also questioned Mr O'Brien's assertion that he only heard of her case via news reports. "I don't believe that for one minute to be honest. I mean he's the Director General of the HSE. I cannot see how he could not have known about this before then. So I don't believe that," said Ms Phelan.

O’Brien was head of the National Cancer Screening Programme when smear test analysis were outsourced to the United States in 2008. Despite now being the head of the HSE which oversees CervicalCheck, Mr O’Brien has claimed he only learned of the Vicky Phelan case from media reports.

Ms Phelan was also 'disappointed' at the broadening scale of the scandal "I'm not surprised to learn that," Ms Phelan said.

"The numbers have been changing on a daily basis. Disappointed and disheartened but not surprised," she added. Read more: Revealed: Memo to Harris on cancer test scandal advised he acknowledge Vicky Phelan's 'severe distress' once case settled "I think this is a huge patient safety issue and the memo that came out today, I think that is the biggest problem that I or my solicitor has with it.

"This is a massive patient safety issue, look what has been uncovered because of it. So this memo, either people didn't know the extent of it, and I find that hard to believe or they just thought this was going to go away, to be honest, and that I wasn't going to preoceed.

Read more: Smear test scandal: HSE boss O'Brien under increasing pressure to resign or be sacked Ms Phelan also revealed that she received a phone call from the Taoiseach's press secretary.

"He was asking would I like to meet with the Taoiseach. The Taoiseach has offered to meet with me privately, so I said yes in principle, but at the moment I'm trying to concentrate on my health and I have a lot of treatments coming up this week, so I told him I'd get back to him," Ms Phelan said. Ms Phelan also encouraged women to continue to go for smear tests, saying some side effects to the treatment of the cancer result in women being unable to have children.

"It's a horrible cancer to get from the point of view of the side effects after treatment, for younger women in particular," she said. "I'm lucky I have my two children but I have met women along the way who are not able to have children as a result. I really don't want women to have go through all of that so I would really encourage women to continue going for smears."

Earlier this evening Health Minister Simon Harris revealed in the Dáil that a “potentially considerable number of cases” where women developed cancer were not subjected to an audit. It was believed that all existing smear tests were re-examined as a matter of practice if a woman was later diagnosed with cervical cancer. However, the Serious Incident Management Team (SIMT) sent into CervicalCheck since Vicky Phelan settled her case has today discovered that not all cases were examined.

Mr Harris said he did not have “specific figures” but agreed with Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly that it could be in the region of 1,500. Records from CervicalCheck show that 1,482 cases were reviewed since 2008. Of these 208 were showed to have ‘false negatives’. Tonight’s revelation suggest another 1,500 will now have to be studied.

The HSE has said in a statement that approximately 3,000 women In Ireland have been diagnosed with cervical cancer since 2008, and approximately half (1,482) of these cases were notified to CervicalCheck. The HSE SIMT is working with the National Cancer Registry to see if any other women who have had cervical cancer should be included in the audit of historical screening tests and anyone affected by this will be also be contacted. In his Dáil statement this evening, the minister recognised the contribution of Vicky Phelan in bringing the scandal to public attention.

“We are all here I think we can agree because Vicky Phelan spoke out. I recognise that to do so cannot have been easy for her or her family. But her courage and tenacity has done a great service to the women of Ireland and her actions will ultimately lead to improvements for all,” he said. Mr Harris defended his own handling of the controversy, saying that a briefing note supplied to him by officials on April 16 suggested women were being informed of any errors in their treatment. “In an appendix with background information, it outlined the clinical cancer audit process including that all current and historical clinical cancer audits had been communicated to treating clinicians in 2016 and that, more recently, women are informed of this audit process and have the option to request information on the outcomes of these reviews.

“It was not clear until after the details of the case became public that this process was not ensuring that women were informed and once I became aware of that I ordered immediate change,” he said. Outlining the need for an investigation, Mr Harris said: “Given the gravity of the situation, and the impact it has had on Vicky Phelan and potentially a number of other women, I think it is vital that we ensure that we put in place a process that will allow all of us – patients, doctors and policy makers – to understand exactly what happened, and what steps we need to rectify the situation.” The minister said he will take “every action possible to ensure that an incident such as this does not happen again”.

“I acknowledge the very difficult circumstances that Ms Phelan and her family are now in, and I would like to thank her for her bravery in bringing this to light. “But in all the debate that is ongoing it is important that we do not lose sight of the fact that the cancer screening programme has saved the lives of many, many women.” "We must do all we can to ensure that women continue to attend for smear testing. We acknowledge things went wrong but we are determined to put things right."

The Labour Party’s health spokesman Alan Kelly described the revelations as a “bombshell”. “We need to deal with the bombshell you are just having dropping in here today,” he said. “What is the number of cases that have now not being audited. This is a bombshell. What volume of women have not had their cases audited?” The HSE has said it will provide further information and updates over the coming days on cervicalcheck.ie and anyone with concerns may contact the CervicalCheck information phone line on 1800 45 45 55.

Online Editors