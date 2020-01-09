The mother of an Irishman who died in a one-punch attack in New York has said she "couldn't believe the outpouring of support" following her son's death.

'I couldn't believe the outpouring of support... it shows the kind of person he was' - mum of one-punch attack victim

Danny McGee, 21, from Drumlish, Co. Longford, was found unresponsive outside a pub in Queens on November 22 last year.

He was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Dubliner Steven O'Brien pleaded guilty to the assault at Queens County Criminal Court, New York in November.

It is understood that the 21-year-old had been living in NYC for a year

Prosecutors told the court he punched Mr McGee once to the side of the head during an argument.

The 26-year-old, with an address at 42nd Street in Queens, will now serve six months in prison after agreeing a plea deal.

He apologised to Mr McGee's family and his lawyer told the court that he is remorseful and sad over the tragedy.

Danny's mother, Colleen McGee, told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland that she received numerous letters from his friends in the wake of his death.

"I got a lot of letters from people I didn't know," Ms McGee said.

"I couldn't believe the outpouring of support, for people to write a letter when they didn't know me. I think it shows the kind of person he was. "

She continued; "Whatever I had to say [to his attacker] I said it in that statement. The main thing was how it was dragged out. The continuing on for another year was really not necessary.

"He pleaded not guilty from the start, for a full year. It was an added burden we did not need.

"To hear that statement made at every court date, that plea of not guilty.

"I was thinking my son has died, somebody is guilty of something."

Online Editors