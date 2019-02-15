'I couldn't believe my eyes' - chef turns up for work hours after winning €4.8m jackpot in online slot game

Sean Doyle from Newcastle, Co Down, picked up the biggest online win in the history of Paddy Power from a €10 stake.

He placed his bet at 10pm on Wednesday on an online slot game called Mars Attacks and won the Jackpot King Deluxe.

The 33-year-old reported for work at The Artisan Cookhouse in Downpatrick at 9am on Valentine's Day, one of the restaurant's busiest days of the year.

Sean Doyle (33) from Newcastle, Co Down

Mr Doyle said he could not believe the amount he won.

“I watched it until it reached about €1m on the count thing and I switched off my phone. I couldn’t look. When I got home I couldn’t believe my eyes after I saw the final amount," he said.

“My sister is a single parent in New Zealand with three kids so I’m delighted because this means I will be able to help her out. I also have three brothers, my parents and a few aunts and uncles too.”

Mr Doyle, who is single, said he was considering opening his own business after the unexpected windfall.

“Ah, I’m sure the expected things will come too, after helping the family out. I might set up my own shop, probably a café, which would mean I can down scale and relax more.”

Speaking about the win, Paddy Power said that he didn't see Sean remaining single for long after clinching the jackpot.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, we found out Sean is single, so get in the queue. We’re used to being down a few quid after Valentine’s Day but this record-breaking win takes the biscuit,” the gambling firm's boss said.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for Sean and the fact that he was sound enough to turn up for work for his bosses, Alister his son Cormack Evans, the next morning makes the thought of his success all the sweeter.”

Mr Doyle's win comes months after Northern Ireland couple Patrick and Frances Connolly scooped a €131m EuroMillions jackpot.

The pair, who live in Moira, Co Down, have vowed to give away most of the money to their friends and family.

Belfast Telegraph