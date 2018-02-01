Hundreds of Dublin taxi drivers have been been off the road today as they queue for hours to get their taxi meters upgraded to show the latest fare increase.

Hundreds of Dublin taxi drivers have been been off the road today as they queue for hours to get their taxi meters upgraded to show the latest fare increase.

'I can't work' - Taxi drivers queue for hours to get meters upgraded following fare increase

The queue, outside taxi service company Skan ATM in Finglas, began at 6am this morning according to a driver at the scene and at lunchtime today the queue contained 150 drivers.

"I arrived at 10am and I am still in the queue," a driver called Adeel told Independent.ie just before 1pm. "I can't work without the upgrade,"he added. "I could, but I would be offering customers the old, lower price.

The taxi queue which tailed back to Lee Road, as taxi drivers made their way to Skan ATM to get their meters updates, on Barrow Road Finglas. Picture: Frank Mc Grath 1/2/18

"It would be better for them but if I was inspected the National Transport Authority (NTA) would fine me for having an incorrect meter," Adeel added. According to the NTA website "Operating with a taximeter not appropriately calibrated and verified will attract a fine of €60 up to €250 depending on the circumstances."

The fare increase, signed off by the NTA in September, will add 30 cent to a standard €10 fare. A number of attempts to contact Skan ATM this afternoon were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, we asked Independent.ie readers if they believe that taxi fares in Ireland are value for money? 298 votes were counted with 59 people agreeing that taxi fares are good value for money, while 239 people disagreed.

The taxi queue which tailed back to Lee Road, as taxi drivers made their way to Skan ATM to get their meters updates, on Barrow Road Finglas. Picture: Frank Mc Grath 1/2/18

The last increase in fares took place in 2014, when a 4pc jump in prices came into effect.

Online Editors