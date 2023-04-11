| 4.1°C Dublin

Close

‘I can’t wake them’ – witness describes aftermath of Galway crash that claimed two young lives

Two killed and another teen in a serious condition following N84 collision between Galway and Castlebar

The scene of the tragic road incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers in the early hours of yesterday. Photo: Pat Ryan Expand

Close

The scene of the tragic road incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers in the early hours of yesterday. Photo: Pat Ryan

The scene of the tragic road incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers in the early hours of yesterday. Photo: Pat Ryan

The scene of the tragic road incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers in the early hours of yesterday. Photo: Pat Ryan

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

A woman who raised the alarm after a horror road crash that claimed the lives of two teens and seriously injured two others has described the desperate scene of panic and sadness.

Lucas Joyce (15) and Kirsty Bohan (14) were killed following the collision on the N84 between Galway and Castlebar in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Most Watched

Privacy