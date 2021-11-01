‘I can’t justify what my generation has done’ – actor Colm Meaney says he has no faith COP26 will deliver change

Actor Colm Meaney has said he does not believe that the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow will lead to the change which is needed to protect the environment.

Meaney, who described himself as an “armchair environmentalist”, said his 16-year-old daughter has “climate anxiety” and she is “angry” about how climate change is jeopardising her future.

“The more I look into it, I can’t justify what my generation has done. I can’t argue against what she is expressing. We have known about climate change for 30 years. This is COP26 don’t forget. 26 years of it, Exon knew about this in the 1970s – 50 years ago. So, we have no excuses about this,” he told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live programme.

The Snapper star lives in Spain with his family and he described his home there as being “off the grid” and carbon neutral, as it is run completely by solar power.

Meaney said he is very frustrated by recent reports that suggest fossil fuel companies worldwide are receiving subsidies from various governments.

“A statistic I just read this week fossil fuel industries worldwide, fossil fuel industries are being subsidised by governments to the tune of $11m per minute.

“It’s all for short-term profits and how so many of these chief executives and people who run these organisations can sleep with themselves at night knowing that their children and their children’s children are going to have to pay the price of these short-term profits,” he said.

Meaney added that governments around the world, including the Irish Government, are not doing enough to implement the changes needed.

He argued that while carbon taxes are appropriate in some instances, the Irish Government is falling to properly incentivise the public to make sustainable changes.

“In order to make this transition, governments have to make it affordable for people. They can’t just throw a tax. If the only way a person has to heat their home in the middle of harsh winter is by burning coal, then it’s either hypothermia or the environment and we know what they’ll choose.

“So, governments have to make it possible and easy and accessible for people to the make the changes,” he added.

Speaking on the same programme, secondary school student Saoirse Exton, who is at the COP26 conference, said young people do not trust world leaders to make the necessary changes.

She said “massive public pressure” is needed to force governments to act and added that a people first approach is called for.

“At the end of the day, the massive pollution that us – wealthier countries in the global north - have done has really created massive environmental issues for the global south and it’s not fair,” she explained.

Meanwhile, former head of forecasting at Met Éireann, Gerald Fleming, told the programme that the world’s climate has been altered irreversibly and said mitigation measures are urgently needed so people can live with those changes.

He said significant weather events such as floods and heatwaves are here to stay.

“We have to do two things; we have to stop our dependency on fossil fuels, we’ve also got to build resilience in our society against these weather event because we can’t turn back the clock now – our climate has changed,” he added.