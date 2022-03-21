‘I bought many drinks last night’ – Gold Cup winner Rachael Blackmore enjoys night out in Kilkenny after historic victory

Rachael Blackmore finally got to celebrate her history-making win at Cheltenham with a night out in Kilkenny on Sunday - but becoming the first woman to win the Gold Cup in its 182 years of existence didn’t stop her having to reach into her own pocket.

“I bought many drinks last night,” she told reporters at Henry de Bromhead’s training yard in Knockeen, Co Waterford.

“That’s why I’m sounding a bit groggy this morning.”

After being mobbed for photos by adoring fans in recent days following her historic win, she got to enjoy a bit of downtime with close friends in the marble city last night.

“I think everyone had been out for the last few days so there was only a small crew of us. It was nice.”

Blackmore revealed she has yet to make it back to her home town of Killenaule due to a hectic schedule which included romping home to another victory at Thurles on Saturday, just 24-hours after her historic win at Cheltenham.

The 32-year-old rode Gentelmansgame in the Carey Glass Hurdle at her local track, a place very close to her heart as it was the scene of her very first win.

“It feels like a long time ago now, I think it was 2011.

“I don’t think anyone looked at the telly that day and thought I would turn into what happened. I wasn’t very stylish, for a start.

“The buzz of riding a winner, you can’t feel it until you do it and when you do, you just want it to happen again and again.”

With the sun shining, another momentous victory under her belt and the small matter of the Grand National at Aintree to look forward to, the Tipperary jockey had plenty to be smiling about for a Monday afternoon.

Despite all the excitement, there was very much a business as usual feeling about de Bromhead’s yard as there’s much work still to be done for this year’s racing season.

“I suppose racing is such a revolving sport and people are asking, ‘What’s next,’ or you’re always looking forward to what’s happening next, but these are massive moments in my life,” Blackmore said.

“It’s probably something that won’t sink in until you finish but I can still feel the impact.

"We’ve Aintree coming up, Fairyhouse, Punchestown… it’s a fairly busy time of year.”

When asked if she fancies her chances on Minella Times at Aintree – where she is looking to repeat last year's Grand National win – she said: “We’ll try anyway”.

Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National, while Henry de Bromhead won the race as a trainer for the first time.

“I’m in an extremely privileged position where I'm associated with Henry’s yard and he has a lot of very good horses and owners. That put me in a position where I rode a few favourites and not every jockey gets that opportunity. I’m delighted I can come home from Cheltenham having had success,” she added.



