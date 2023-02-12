‘I battle with PTSD, and will always bear the scars of my Chinese jail’ – businessman Richard O’Halloran on life after his three-year nightmare

Richard O’Halloran always knew coming home from China after three years as a “commercial prisoner” was never going to be easy.

But a year on from his traumatic ordeal, he told the Sunday Independent he is battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and says he will bear the “scars” of the experience for ever.

Sitting with his wife Tara at home in Foxrock, Co Dublin, he says he has had “to get a lot of psychological and medical help” since returning to Ireland.

“It hasn’t been easy. These are scars which sadly are lifetime scars. You can’t patch over them. I just try — for the sake of the kids, and of our marriage and of our family life — I try not to burden the others, I don’t want to burden people with it.”

The 46-year-old had been working for a Dublin-based aircraft-leasing firm when it became involved in a legal dispute with the Beijing authorities, and for three years he was prevented from leaving China.

He came home to headlines celebrating a happy ending to his story. But only now, a year later, can he speak with some distance about what it was like to live in a state of “high alert” for three years.

“It was physical. It would be like getting the biggest fright of your life, where you felt like an electric shock was going through your body — and then the shaking would start. It was constant. I couldn’t hold a knife and fork. I couldn’t pick up a cup, couldn’t function. I would completely shake all over,” he says.

“I remember there was a cast-iron bridge outside the hotel and there were little wooden slats across it — and I used to be terrified that I might drop my phone, because I couldn’t even hold it.

“I remember talking to Tara and having to sit down when I spoke to her — because I had to hold my phone with two hands. I was so frightened. It was nuts.”

Asked what he feared most, he says: “A lifetime in jail. You start hearing about all these people who are ‘disappeared’. It’s just a way of life there.”

Read More

He tells of one of his “many dark moments” in China.

“No one really knows this, but I had to sign everything over to Tara because I could have been brought to a detention centre at a moment’s notice. I had to sign over the house, the bank accounts, everything. I was a dead man walking.

“If — and the probability was quite high — I went to jail, it would have been a matter of telling Tara, ‘Get on with your life’. That’s it.”

Today he shares how living with this “debilitating fear” for those years has affected his life.

“It’s been very difficult. I’m lucky I have a very patient wife.”

Once back in Ireland, he had nightmares that he was still facing the Chinese courts and would wake believing he was back in Shanghai. When it came to readjusting to family life, there were many times when he felt like an outsider in his own home.

“I’d often feel, ‘Am I just a spare wheel here?’ I felt like a passenger.”

To this day, he “finds it difficult to be in the moment — I am here, but I feel like I’m not really here. My mind just goes”.

He finds crowds difficult, and routine events can trigger flashbacks to his Chinese nightmare.

In the early days, the father of four even found it hard to talk.

“I wouldn’t trust anyone, I was suspicious — all the stuff that was

ingrained in me, which became an issue with me here, when the family were trying to get relationships going.”

Asked about his post-traumatic stress, he says: “I’ve been told I’m in the middle of it. And I just have to navigate it. I continue to get the medical help, which is absolutely critical.”

He was prescribed antidepressants and sees a therapist.

His wife explains how she tries to help: “I remember talking to my GP and he said, ‘Have you not got support in place? Because when someone is kidnapped and they return home, there are all sorts of supports to help them reintegrate’.

“But there was nothing for us, so that was tough, though counselling has helped Richard to find his place in the family again and helped all of us find a place where we fit.”

Richard says he can relate to the feelings of former hostage Terry Waite, who spent nearly five years in captivity in Lebanon. Waite compared the experience of adjusting to normal life to a diver returning to the surface, saying: “Come up too quickly, you get the bends. If you come out gently, you’ll be fine.”

Despite the challenges, he says his life has changed in many positive ways. He became sober in China after first using alcohol to cope with the stress.

“I’m a different person since I’ve come home. I don’t drink at all. The drink pretty much killed me there. There’s no beating around the bush. It was full-blown alcoholism.”

Now he helps others battling that addiction.

“If you’re going to do it, you have to start properly and make the decision. You know straight away if someone is serious about it. You can tell.”

He recalls some advice he received while in China.

“I went to meet a guy over there that Colin O’Gara [a consultant psychiatrist at St John Of God’s] had put me in touch with, and he said, ‘I want you to go and buy three bottles of wine today, two tomorrow and one the next day’.

“He told me I had to wean myself off it slowly because the withdrawal is dangerous. But at that stage I’d had enough, so it was like the reprogramming had already started. I don’t even remember the last glass.”

He would like, he says, to help others who find themselves in difficulty: “For people who are caught in this spin, I’d be there to talk to them. It’s not my story for myself, it’s also to talk to people who are suffering. If maybe it touches one person, that’s enough. To let them know life is not hopeless.”

Today, he says, he still has “a long way to go”.

Tara nods and says: “We want to be together — that’s the key. We’ve been through the very worst and we are rock solid.”

Her husband agrees: “My life without Tara is not a life.”

In recent months, the couple have been in contact with the Irish wife of engineer Robert Pether, who is in prison in Iraq. He is being detained without charge in Baghdad, and has to share a windowless jail cell with 20 other men.

“That’s as bad as it gets,” says Richard. “We just try to give her some kind of hope.”

Tara says: “It’s a very familiar situation for us — and my heart is broken for his family.

“I hope to God that something happens, but also that the Government here has learned lessons, so that if Richard’s particular situation ever happens again to someone, they’d be better equipped to deal with it than they were for us.”