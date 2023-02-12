| 6.7°C Dublin

‘I battle with PTSD, and will always bear the scars of my Chinese jail’ – businessman Richard O’Halloran on life after his three-year nightmare

Dubliner caught in trade dispute is a ‘different person’ since coming home to his family

Richard and Tara O'Halloran at home with Isabella (11), Ben (16), Scarlett (9) and 13-year-old Amber Expand
Richard and Tara O'Halloran at home with Isabella (11), Ben (16), Scarlett (9) and 13-year-old Amber

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Richard O’Halloran always knew coming home from China after three years as a “commercial prisoner” was never going to be easy.

But a year on from his traumatic ordeal, he told the Sunday Independent he is battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and says he will bear the “scars” of the experience for ever.

