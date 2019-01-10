'I am the real Adolf Hitler' - chilling video posted by son of axe-death woman

The son of a woman who was murdered with an axe posted a bizarre video just hours before the shocking attack.

Tomasz Piotrowski (32), who was arrested by gardaí on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his mother Elzbieta (57) in the hallway of her Ardee, Co Louth, home, stated that he was the "real Adolf Hitler" in the video.

He also claimed that his mother used "black magic" on him.

In the chilling video footage, he also spoke about his childhood years in Poland, as well as talking about trains, UFOs and diamonds.

He also twice stated that he needed help.

Today, Mr Piotrowski remained in custody at Drogheda Garda Station, but was expected to appear before court later today.

Investigating gardaí had previously stated they were not looking for anybody else in connection to the gruesome attack on his mother.

A post-mortem examination on the remains of the married mother-of-two was yesterday completed at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí yesterday continued to work at four different crime scenes in and around Ardee as they pieced together the movements of her killer.

The first crime scene was where the body of Elzbieta was found, which was her rented home in the Clonmore Estate in Ardee, just off the Dunleer Road. She had lived here with her husband Krzystztof for the past seven years.

The second scene was at a house in the Cherrybrook Estate, around 2km away.

The third scene was at a house on Bridge Street, and the fourth was at a remote abandoned house on the N52 in the townland of Drumconrath, around 8km from Ardee.

Local sources said that a man told a taxi driver he was on his way to kill someone, but that he then told the taxi driver he would do it another time and asked the taxi to turn back towards Ardee after he had ditched a bag at the house near Drumconrath.

The taxi is then believed to have dropped the man at the house on Bridge Street.

The taxi driver, according to sources, then contacted gardaí because of the nature of the conversation he had with his passenger.

Gardaí called to the house at Bridge Street, but nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

At that point, it is believed that a friend of Elzbieta called to her home to collect her and raised the alarm after making the shocking discovery of her decapitated body.

Sources say gardaí then immediately went to Bridge Street and arrested a man.

The suspect is known to gardaí as a drug user who is in debt to serious local dealers, but was not considered a criminal until Tuesday's shocking events unfolded. It is believed he may have suffered from poor mental health.

Members of the Polish community and friends of Elzbieta have paid tribute to her.

One close family friend said she was like a "grandmother to my son".

The man, who did not want his name published, said: "She and her husband came on Christmas Eve with presents for him.

"She visited often at my house and she never came empty, she always had something nice for my son (2)."

The man said she was "a happy woman" and had two grandchildren in Poland.

Her daughter is due to arrive in Ireland tomorrow and her husband is staying with friends. He is still trying to come to terms with what happened and is said to be "destroyed" by events.

The family friend said: "She loved her husband and he loved her."

The friend said she had "an open heart" and "there are no words to understand what happened".

It is understood she was not working as she was waiting for surgery on her hip.

Parish priest Fr Peter Murphy said: "It is very sad and tragic news. People are very distressed by it. Our thoughts go out to her family.

"The rosary will be said after 10am Mass in the Church of the Our Lady of the Nativity," as a way to extend their sympathies and support, he added.

