The most senior doctor in CervicalCheck has stepped down in the wake of strong criticism over the handling of cases of women who developed cervical cancer after being wrongly given the all-clear.

'I am sorry that recent events caused distress and worry' - CervicalCheck's Clinical Director resigns

It was announced that Clinical Director of CervicalCheck, Dr Gráinne Flannelly has stood down from her position.

She told the HSE of her intention to resign saying she was sorry that recent events caused distress and worry to women. Dr Flannelly said she had decided to step aside to allow the service continue its important work.

"I would like this evening to announce that I have taken a decision to stand aside from my role as Clinical Director of CervicalCheck with immediate effect. "I am sorry that recent events caused distress and worry to women. I have decided to step aside to allow the Programme to continue it's important work.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of the doctors, nurses and programme staff of CervicalCheck for their continued hard work and commitment towards delivering a first-class service for the women of Ireland." Earlier the Minister for Health Simon Harris said he had lost confidence in senior management in CervicalCheck.

A temporary medical team has been installed to examine patient records and reviews with the aim of communicating all information to women involved.

Online Editors