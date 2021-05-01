‘I am so, so fortunate that I am still here,’ says Tommie Gorman

Former RTÉ Northern Ireland editor Tommie Gorman has said he is very fortunate to be still here and be able to see his children grow up after his cancer diagnosis 27 years ago.

“I am so, so fortunate that I am still here. Our two children are young adults. That is magnificent, to be able to see them grow up and to be able to share life with them and to see them ready to take their place in the world. I am owed absolutely nothing, and these are all bonus years.

"I am just not entitled to feel any sense of bad luck at all.”

Read More

Mr Gorman, who retired from RTÉ in April after working with the broadcaster for four decades, discussed his diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumours in 1994.

Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) slow-growing, and as a result the symptoms can take time to develop or be attributed to more common and less serious problems.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Brendan O’Connor programme today, Mr Gorman said: “When you go for a checkup every six months, you do have that sort of knowledge that one of these times, the disease is going to turn.

“It happened in the past. I think between 2008 and 2018, I needed a lot of treatments, a lot of surgery. And then the disease has gone calm.”

Thankfully, the broadcaster has been able to live alongside his illness. One of his clinicians once told him: “There’s something in the tumour biology, I can’t fully explain, and that’s what has remained stable. That’s the lucky break you’re continuing to get.”

Since first getting diagnosed with his illness, Mr Gorman has been quite public about his journey. He said being open about it has not been an issue.

“There’s no difficulty with that at all. There’s nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. “Everyone has a weakness or ailment of some sort. You do wrong things in your life, but I didn’t do anything wrong to get cancer, so there’s no difficulty with that at all.”

“And in many respects, I’ve had a real sort of privilege within RTÉ, because people would say to you: ‘Jesus when we see you on the TV you’re always looking well’.

“And I’d always try and dress sharply so you look better than you’re actually feeling. And you know that if that’s the case, then you know there’s someone saying: ‘well if your man was able to live with’.

However, Mr Gorman did express his worry that not working might affect how his illness progresses.

He told how a few weeks ago, he wasn’t feeling the best after he had stopped as Northern editor and before making a new documentary kicked in.

“I was feeling this back pain, and you know I was trying Ibuprofen and these different things to take away the pain,” he said. “The next thing I was going to an editing suite, and I swear this is the truth: The pain went away. The distraction of work took away the pain.

“So there’s a side of me that’s curious what happens. Am I like Oisín when I get off the horse?

“Will I be an old man and will the disease say: ‘okay we’ve given you time off, now it’s our turn’. And will the disease say ‘Okay, good luck’. And the disease will say ‘now we’re on the dancefloor’ and that’s it. And if it is, so be it. But I’m curious what will happen in the next few years.”

He added that: "It has given me a knowledge that we are all passing through, that death comes to us all, and time and time again, I am reminded of how fortunate I am.”

He recently finished editing a programme to be broadcast on Tuesday night, ‘Ireland, Cancer and Me,” at 10.15pm after Prime Time on RTÉ.

Read More

Irish Independent