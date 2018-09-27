'I always knew you were going to be a superstar one day' - grieving mother of boy who died in her arms from suspected asthma attack

The grieving mother of a young Tallaght boy who died in her arms from a suspected asthma attack has told mourners at his funeral about how she always knew he’d be a superstar one day.

Kyle Finnegan Hooper (12) died last Friday after collapsing at his grandmother’s home.

(L-R) Joanne Finnegan with Kyle, his dad Alan, little brother Bailey and older brother Calvin

His mother Joanne managed to revive him briefly enough for him to open his eyes, but then he passed away.

There were emotional scenes at the Church of the Incarnation in Fettercairn today as Kyle’s coffin, painted in the Manchester United colours, was carried through the crowds of mourners.

Kyle had a passion for football and rapping, and loved scrambler motorbikes, and all of his loves were represented at the funeral.

Members of Shamrock Rovers formed a guard of honour to the door of the church, and across the road his friends had lined-up their motorbikes. Many wore T Shirts with his picture and name on them.

A mourner attends the funeral of Kyle Finnegan Hooper at the Church of the Incarnation in Fettercairn in Tallaght. Pic Steve Humphreys

Fr Pat McKinley told the mourners that one of Kyle’s favourite rappers, the UK’s Bugzy Malone, had even sent a recording of a song he dedicated to his young fan.

Addressing the mourners, an emotional Joanne said the day she gave birth to Kyle was the happiest day of her life.

“As we watched you grow I always knew you were going to be a superstar one day. You were such a character. You had the moves, you had the voice, you had the acts, you had the swank, and most of all you had the biggest heart of gold and a smile that would light up the room,” she said.

She described how Kyle knew everyone and everyone knew Kyle.

“He’d be walking down the road and 20-year-olds would pass and say ‘Alright Kyleo’ and he’d answer ‘What’s the craic boys’. He was such a little charmer,” said Joanne.

Symbols brought to the altar to symbolise Kyle’s life included a can of Coke, a Kinder Bueno bar, his football boots, and a football jersey.

During his homily, Fr McKinley said Kyle was football mad. “Kyle ate, slept and drank football, that is, when he wasn’t out on his scrambler with his dad, or getting all dolled up for his army of admirers at the disco, or entertaining all around him with a bit of rapping,” he said.

“Kyle stepped easily between different worlds. On one hand a young man busy about town, busy with boy’s stuff, doing boys things. On the other, a boy who loved his mam to bits. A mammy’s boy in the best sense of that word,” he added.

“He was a young man who grew with his dad through their shared love of football and motorbikes, and an annoying brother to Calvin but who’d still make you laugh at the end of the day,” he explained.

Kyle had only started in the local St Aidan’s Community School a few weeks ago.

“The principal there summed up Kyle’s first three weeks by saying he was ‘a total character’,” said Fr McKinley.

“Kyle didn’t do things by half measures. He lived his life full of laughter and life and love,” said Fr McKinley as the sound of motorbikes revving could be heard outside.

At the end of the funeral mass a recording of Kyle rapping, as well as the song recorded by Bugzy Malone, were played through the church speakers.

Kyle’s coffin was carried out to a glass carriage drawn by four white horses, and taken to Bohernabreena cemetery for burial.

