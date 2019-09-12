CANCER campaigner Vicky Phelan has revealed how she considered turning down an honorary doctorate from the University of Limerick because she would have to shake the hand of its chancellor - former health minister Mary Harney.

'I almost turned down honorary doctorate because I'd have to shake Mary Harney's hand' - Vicky Phelan

The agonising dilemma is disclosed in Ms Phelan’s newly-published memoir, ‘Overcoming’.

It lays bare the fascinating and gruelling journey of the Limerick woman, who has terminal cervical cancer and exposed the CervicalCheck scandal.

Ms Phelan (44) recalls her exhilaration in June last year when she was offered the doctorate at the university where she had hoped to do her PhD before being struck down with the disease.

Ms Harney - who is now retired from politics - was health minister in 2008 when CervicalCheck was set up. She made the controversial decision to outsource the reading of tests to laboratories in the US, including the facility run by Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL), which misread Ms Phelan’s smear test in 2014.

Mother-of-two Ms Phelan remembers being shown around the university weeks before the ceremony and seeing a picture of Ms Harney on the wall.

When she was told Ms Harney was chancellor she said: ”My heart fell. I suddenly felt very torn. The chancellor would likely be presenting me with the honorary doctorate. I didn’t know if I would feel comfortable accepting the doctorate from a former minister for health who presided over the original outsourcing of smear testing in Ireland. The irony would be too much for me.”

A photo of “me in a hat with a scroll, shaking hands... given the reason I was receiving the doctorate was because I had been failed by the health service, it just wouldn’t seem right”.

Vicky Phelan, who was awarded an honorary degree at University of Limerick is congratulated by her son Darragh. Photo: Mark Condren

She was about to summon up the courage to contact the university when she received a handwritten letter from Ms Harney.

The chancellor wrote of her admiration for Ms Phelan and how the entire population had felt “empowered” by her.

She had become the voice of people who had “issues with the health service”.

Ms Harney said that, “unfortunately” she would be unable to attend the conferring as she would be in Brussels for meetings.

“I breathed a sigh of relief. I could now accept the award,” said Ms Phelan.

The book, which is by times heartbreaking and life-affirming, tells of Ms Phelan’s tragic early-life experiences which helped shape her resilience.

Mary Harney

Her forceful disclosures on the steps of the Four Courts in April last year after her High Court case led to the discovery that CervicalCheck carried out an internal audit showing the smear test results of a group of women who developed cervical cancer were misread. Most of the women were not told.

Although the audit was carried out after they developed cancer, the screening service should have disclosed it had received the wrong result.

The CervicalCheck scandal which followed led to an investigation showing it was “doomed to fail” and exposed major weaknesses - particularly in the monitoring of US labs by health officials in Dublin.

The book reveals how, as a young girl, Ms Phelan was involved in a horrific car crash in France. It killed her French boyfriend Christophe and left her in a coma and having to learn to walk again.

Among the most harrowing recollections is how she refused to sign a confidentiality clause in the court case, even though it would have settled her €2.5m High Court case earlier and spared her the agony of taking the stand in the Four Courts.

Vicky and Jim Phelan from Annacotty, Co Limerick, with their solicitor Cian O’Carroll (right). Photo: Collins Courts

Supported by her solicitor Cian O’Carroll and his team, she steeled herself to give evidence despite being ill.

“The wooden seat was hard and uncomfortable. I placed my hot water bottle behind me, lodged against my back. I tried to look strong, but I was grimacing with pain,” she said.

Since then, Ms Phelan, who was given six months to live in January 2018, has defied the odds and her condition has stabilised due to the drug pembrolizumab.

She speaks movingly of how she promised her husband Jim and children, Amelia and Darragh, she would “be here as long as I can”.

