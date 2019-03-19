The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell (47) issued an emotional plea for information on her whereabouts as Gardaí said they have now pursued 330 different lines of inquiry and studied over 100 hours of CCTV security camera footage.

Husband of missing Tina Satchwell issues emotional plea on second anniversary of her disappearance

Tina vanished without trace from her Cork home on March 20 2017 - and her husband, Richard, used the second anniversary of her disappearance to issue a heartfelt plea for information as to her whereabouts.

Mr Satchwell has consistently maintained that his wife is alive and that all he wants is for her to return home safe.

In a brief statement, he pleaded with her to make contact with her family - or for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the family or Gardaí.

"My arms are open and always will be until I draw my final breath," he said.

"I will never stop loving you."

Mr Satchwell said his life has been a nightmare since his beloved wife vanished from their Youghal, Co Cork home two years ago.

"The hurt and pain I have had to ensure these past two years. I almost find them at times (to be) unbearable. I live in a state of misery."

Mr Satchwell said Tina's beloved pets were being cared for by him - and he previously said he greets a photograph of his missing wife each morning.

He has also kept all birthday, anniversary and Christmas presents for his wife since her disappearance.

Gardaí admitted all leads in the case so far have failed to yield any clue as to solving the mystery over what happened to her two years ago.

A senior garda source confirmed that they have no plans, as yet, for any further major searches following major operations off the Youghal coast and in an east Cork woodland.

Ms Satchwell was last seen by her husband, Richard, on March 20 2017 when she asked him to leave their Youghal, Co Cork home on an errand.

She was not at their home when he returned a few hours later and he presumed she had gone to stay with her family.

He reported her missing four days later.

A huge garda search operation and an analysis of hours of CCTV security camera footage has failed to yield any clue as to what happened to Tina.

Tina did not have a passport - and there was no indication she had purchased tickets to travel overseas by either plane or ferry.

"At this point, all the indications are that Tina never left Ireland," the source said.

Gardaí searched CCTV footage from all Irish ports and airports without any sighting of Tina being found.

UK police have also checked for Tina at their ports and airports - and at locations in the UK where she used to live.

All such searches have yielded nothing.

Gardaí again appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Mr Satchwell has repeatedly pleaded with Tina to return home - and said his life has become a nightmare without her.

The former truck driver, who is now working as a courier, says 'good morning' to a photo of his beloved Tina every day in the sitting room of their Youghal home.

He spent the first anniversary of her disappearance at their Youghal home with Tina's dog, Ruby, which she loved like a child.

A heartbroken Mr Satchwell said his life has been "hell" since Tina vanished.

Last Christmas he insisted he remains convinced Tina is alive - and issued a fresh appeal for anyone who may have information about Tina's movements or whereabouts to contact the Gardaí.

"Every morning I wake up I am waiting for the door to open or the phone to go (to say Tina has been found safe)," he said.

"That is a daily thing for me - even now."

"I feel sadness and hope - that is all I have. I don't have anything else," he said.

"When I get up every morning, I say 'good morning' to a photo of her left in the sitting room - it might sound crazy but that is what I do.

That is what I am left with at the minute."

Mr Satchwell said there was nothing out of the ordinary on March 20 2017 to indicate his wife was about to disappear.

"It was the same as any other morning - she got up and I made her a cup of tea and a slice of toast. It is something I will never forget."

"It wasn't unusual for her to turn around and ask me to go shopping."

"I thought nothing of it at the time. When I came back, the keys were on the ground. When she didn't come back I thought she was gone to Fermoy," he said.

He raised the alarm four days later when he realised, to his shock, that Tina had not gone to visit relatives in Fermoy. Tina's relatives in Fermoy, Co Cork said they were too upset by the anniversary to comment publicly.

Two suitcases were missing as well as items of Tina's clothing from the Youghal home on March 20 2017.

However, her beloved dog, Ruby, was left alone in the house.

Mr Satchwell also claimed that €26,000 in cash, saved from a property sale and the proceeds of car boot sales, was missing from the property.

Last March, Gardaí conducted a major 12 day search of a 40 acre woodland outside Castlemartyr in east Cork.

However, that yielded nothing of significance in the search for Tina.

No further such searches are currently planned.

