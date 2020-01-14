Husband mourns ‘wonderful’ man he married ‘to avoid’ paying inheritance tax

A DUBLIN man is mourning the death of the husband he married in 2017 to avoid paying inheritance tax on a house.

A DUBLIN man is mourning the death of the husband he married in 2017 to avoid paying inheritance tax on a house.

Best friends of over 30 years Michael O'Sullivan and Matt Murphy (85) got married several years ago after they decided that Michael will inherit Matt's home in Stoneybatter, North Dublin when he passes away.

The duo made headlines all over the world and after a period of illness, Matt passed away on Monday at 4.17am in the Mater Hospital.

Speaking on Liveline, Michael paid tribute to his best friend.

“He was a wonderful person and he loved people and called himself a humanist,” he said.

“Even when he was ill in the house here, I would always try and get him out of the house.

“You wouldn’t know he was ill, once you got him sitting down and someone to talk to.”

Michael was present when Matt passed.

“He was on morphine and he was sleeping very calmly but just at about quarter past four last night he let out a few loud grunts.”

Worried that Matt was in pain, Michael went to fetch a nurse.

“When I came back, he was very still.

“Suddenly, he let out a few breaths and he passed. I was with him, so it was sad and he was a great, great man and he went how he wanted to go,” Michael spoke tearfully.

The pair got to celebrate their second anniversary in Arbour Hill on December 22.

“It was nice and a good lot of people came along and people came and went and wished us a happy anniversary.”

“A lot of people actually came and saw Matt,” he said.

Originally from Cashel, Matt died not knowing his father.

“He came into the world under a big cloud but went down with a big bang,” said Michael.

“It was fantastic the amount of people that would stop and talk to us and congratulate us especially after the wedding, it was great.”

Speaking to Joe Duffy, he recalled the time that the duo met President Michael D Higgins out and about.

“Matt always wanted to meet the president,” said Michael.

“We walked up and introduced ourselves and shook hands and took a photo and as the president was walking away, one of his aides said to him, they’re the two lads that got married for tax reasons.

“[The president] said, ‘What?’ And he turned around and came back and put his arms around matt and gave him such a wonderful hug it was just a lovely moment,” he recalled.

A wake will take place in Matt’s home in Stoneybatter today and tomorrow, with a funeral to follow on Friday.

“We’re going to have a wake mass from 1pm tomorrow in house in Stoneybatter and all day Thursday and you can come anytime,” said Michael.

“When pubs are closed we’ll be open.

“We want to give everyone a chance to come and say goodbye.”

Following Matt’s wishes, the funeral will be in his hometown of Cashel, taking place at the Cathedral at 3pm on Friday.

Online Editors