Hunting festival 'disappointed' as Irish Cancer Society no longer taking donations amid complaints

THE Irish Cancer Society will no longer take donations from a fox hunting festival after members of the public complained about their chosen charity.

The Abbeyfeale Harriers annual hunting festival, which takes place across Kerry and Limerick, has chosen the Irish Cancer Society as their designated charity for the last number of years.

However, this year the charity has asked festival organisers to refrain from sending them donations after receiving a number of complaints.

Fox hunting with dogs is legal in Ireland but was outlawed in the UK in 2004.

The Irish Council Against Bloodsports, a group campaigning for a ban on bloodsports such as fox hunting, called for an end to the “shameful” festival on social media.

“One of the victims of a past Abbeyfeale hunting festival was an unfortunate fox who was pursued for over 3 hours,” they said.

Speaking on Kerry Radio this week, objector Beatrice Caball from Tralee questioned the need for the festival.

“What gratification you're getting out of watching an animal being needlessly - not just being killed - but basically torn asunder - why exactly you'd want to watch that is completely beyond the realms of my comprehension."

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, the Irish Cancer Society said their decision to not accept the funds follows members of the public contacting them with their concerns.

“The Irish Cancer Society relies on members of the general public for 98pc of our annual income. We are very grateful to the many people across the county that take time every year to fundraise and donate to us to help us provide support and care to thousands of cancer patients and their families,” a spokesperson said.

“The Society does not always receive advance notice of fundraising events held to raise crucial funds for people affected by cancer, but where we do, we ask organisers to register their event with us so we can steward them.

“Following contact from a number of cancer patients and supporters who were upset about the Abbeyfeale Harriers Annual Hunting Festival, the Society requested that the organisers do not send a donation to the Society that is generated from fox hunt activities.”

A member of the Abbeyfeale Harriers told Radio Kerry that the group were “disappointed” with the charity’s decision and described the annual event as a “great social occasion".

"We're disappointed with the Irish Cancer Society that they didn't contact the hunt club and find out what our activities are about. People come from all over the country to watch the hounds hunting,” Jim Murphy said.

“They put money into the local community and it's a great social occasion. I'm going up there for 23 years and in that length of time, I would think about five foxes have been killed."

Independent.ie has contacted the Abbeyfeale Harriers for comment.

Online Editors