THE hunt is on for a lucky punter who scooped €500,000 in the EuroMillions draw last night.

Hunt is on for lucky punter after 'fantastic' €500,000 EuroMillions win

A Dubliner has woken up this morning €500,000 richer after they netted the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets to see if it was them who has won the life-changing prize.

The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Mace store in Muckross Avenue, Perrystown, Dublin 12.

The winning numbers were: 20, 23, 27, 33 and 34.

Delighted shop owner, Sean Mooney, said the win has caused great excitement in the area.

He said: "This is fantastic news. Perrystown is a small, tight knit community and we have a strong local trade so it may be one of our regular customers.

"Our last big win was €250,000 a few years ago so we are delighted to have doubled that on this occasion!"

Tonight's Lotto Jackpot is worth an incredible €5 million, tickets can be bought in-store, at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.

