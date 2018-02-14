Police in Belfast have appealed for information about a man in a blue coat in connection with the murder of Ray Johnston.

Police in Belfast have appealed for information about a man in a blue coat in connection with the murder of Ray Johnston.

Hunt for man in blue coat in connection with murder of man shot dead in front of partner and child

The man was murdered in front of his partner and 11-year-old child, the PSNI has said.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a male wearing a blue coat with fur around the hood make off from the scene getting into a black car with tinted windows which drove away from the scene. Raymond Johnston (28) was gunned down at his home in Glenbawn Avenue, Poleglass, west Belfast around 8pm on Tuesday.

Police said a definitive motive for the killing is not yet clear but said detectives are exploring a number of possible lines of enquiry. Read more: Community 'horrified' as man killed in front of young children Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said: “It is just unacceptable that someone would produce a weapon and open fire in any circumstances. However, it is particularly chilling that this attack took place in front of his partner and an 11-year-old child in his own living room.

“I would ask for anyone who has any information about this murder to contact police." “While a definitive motive for the shooting has not been established we are exploring a number of possible lines of enquiry.

“Obviously as the investigation is at a very early stage I cannot expand further upon that at present." DCI Boyce added police will continue to maintain a presence in the area to reassure the shocked community.

Anyone with information should contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1192 of 13/02/18 or ask to speak to Detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph