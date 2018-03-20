An Irishman and two other men are wanted by US police in connection with an alleged rape.

Hunt for Irishman and two other men in connection with alleged rape in US

A fourth man, Patrick Mooney (24), who is reported to have an Irish drivers' licence, has already been charged with one count of aggravated rape in connection with the alleged incident.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) are continuing to search for a man who holds an Irish passport, and also two others. A woman told police that on November 25, 2017 she met a man on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and they later went to a hotel room in the 100 block of Decatur Street together.

She claims that several men then entered the room and she was sexually assaulted. The woman said that after the alleged assault she was forced from the room, she then called a friend and filed a police report.

An NOPD Spokesman told Independent.ie: "Patrick Mooney was subsequently arrested on March 7, 2018 and charged with one count of aggravated rape in connection with this incident. "Three additional subjects are sought in connection with this incident."

The whereabouts of the three men is unknown, their last known address was Austin, Texas and they are still thought to be in the state. Anyone with information the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact local law enforcement, or contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers in New Orleans anonymously at 504-821-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

