'Hundreds of us were trafficked across the Border'

A new independent investigation into Northern Ireland's mother and baby homes and Magdalene Laundries announced last week is expected to look at the trafficking of children across the Border.

A research report found at least 10,640 women and girls entered mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1990, with 11pc of them being moved to the Republic.

The revelation has prompted questions over the legality of the cross-border adoptions of children.

The research confirms there is evidence that a number of children were moved from mother and baby homes in the North to others in the Republic and were then adopted there and in the United States and Britain.

Over the next six months, a victim-led inquiry will examine the role of both the Catholic and Protestant churches and the way in which each of the institutions operated on both sides of the Border.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has "committed to consider the scope for co-operation" in the investigation, Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said.

Mark McCollum, who was born in a mother and baby home in Co Down in 1966 and then taken across the Border to an orphanage in Co Donegal, will join other survivors in coming up with the terms of reference for the investigation commissioned by the Northern Ireland Executive.

"The cross-border aspect has to form part of the investigation, and both the Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive know that," Mr McCollum said.

"It cannot ignore the fact hundreds of children like me were trafficked across the Border."

There was a culture of stigma, shame and secrecy attached to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland, particularly during the early and middle decades of the 20th century and again in the 1970s and 1980s during the worst of the Troubles.

"There were checkpoints, there were army personnel manning the Border, how was this allowed to happen? We were taken from one jurisdiction to another," Mr McCollum said.

Thousands of young girls and women were sent to the homes by their families or church leaders.

Some were the victims of rape, incest or unlawful carnal knowledge

In Mr McCollum's mother's case, she was a 16-year-old who became pregnant following a relationship with a British soldier.

"She did nothing wrong," said her son, who has two children of his own.

Mr McCollum spent most of his life trying to find his birth mother, only to be told last year that she had died in the north of England.

He now feels "hurt and failed" by institutions in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

During his search for his mother, he was prevented from legally accessing records in the North.

"I never got the chance to connect with her, and that hurts me," he said. "People like me have been silenced for too long and now feel disenfranchised by the way it has been handled."

Mr McCollum said he read the results of the independent inquiry into mother and baby homes in the Republic earlier this month, but felt "there were too many pieces of the jigsaw missing".

"There wasn't a focus on the Border like I thought there would be," he said.

"We were trafficked and the Church didn't recognise the Border. That's why it's vital that the investigation in the North looks at all of these key points."

Last week's report shows that of the babies sent to Co Donegal from Co Down, 10 were recorded as being adopted in the Republic and 19 were returned to Northern Ireland to be adopted.

The records also indicate that 26 babies were adopted using the services of the St Patrick's Guild in Dublin, with 25 of them adopted in the Republic.

Three babies were adopted in Dublin through the Catholic Protection and Rescue Society of Ireland; three were adopted from the Holy Faith Convent in Eccles Street, Dublin; and two were adopted through St Anne's Adoption Agency in Cork.

All of these children went to live in the Republic.

The research also revealed a number of babies were taken to the United States, with one baby boy being taken from Northern Ireland to Co Donegal in 1967 and adopted by a couple in New York.

Another, born in 1960 and moved to St Patrick's Guild in Dublin, was adopted by a family in Illinois in 1963.

There has never been a more appropriate time to "highlight the wrongs", Mr McCollum said.

"I want to highlight the cruelty, the mistreatment of children like me," he said.

"It galls me when they say these homes were a place of refuge.

"Those involved had a warped sense of reality."