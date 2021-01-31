| 3.6°C Dublin

'Hundreds of us were trafficked across the Border'

Mark McCollum, a Donegal-based survivor of a mother and baby home, photographed at Raphoe Castle showing a picture of his late mother, whom he never got to meet. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand

Rodney Edwards

A new independent investigation into Northern Ireland's mother and baby homes and Magdalene Laundries announced last week is expected to look at the trafficking of children across the Border.

A research report found at least 10,640 women and girls entered mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1990, with 11pc of them being moved to the Republic.

The revelation has prompted questions over the legality of the cross-border adoptions of children.

