Hundreds gather for special prayer service for murdered Jastine Valdez

Murder victim Jastine Valdez and her family will be remembered today at one of the biggest annual gatherings of Filipino people in Ireland.

Hundreds of Filipinos who live in Ireland will be joined by Irish friends at the Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia at St Joseph’s Church in Berkeley Road, Dublin. An outdoor procession at 1pm will be followed by a 2pm Mass with refreshments afterwards.

A special prayer for the intentions of the bereaved family of Ms Valdez will be included during the Mass.

The 24-year-old student, who lived in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, was abducted and murdered by Mark Hennessy last May. She had moved to Ireland to join her parents three years ago.

They had come here to work in the 1990s, sending their wages home to their family in the Philippines with the hope that they could provide for all their daughter's "hopes and dreams".

Ms Valdez studied accounting and finance at Tallaght IT, working part-time jobs, such as a carer, and in a restaurant in Bray, Co Wicklow, to fund her studies.

