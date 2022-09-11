People gather for a vigil in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, to remember Thelma and Michael. Photo: Caroline Quinn

The small Co Westmeath village of Multyfarnham came to a standstill on Sunday evening as local residents turned out in large numbers to support a family devastated by the tragic death of two small children in the area at the weekend.

Heavy rain which had fallen for most of the day lifted briefly as the quiet, close-knit community gathered to attend a vigil organised in memory of the two young victims.

Thelma Denneney (5) and her younger brother Michael (2) died as a result of injuries they sustained when the car they were in went on fire a short distance outside Multyfarnham at around 4pm on Friday.

The children’s mother, Lynn Egar, who was rescued from the burning vehicle remains in hospital where she is recovering from what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

The gathering met at the Children of Lir Montessori and Preschool on the Coole Road in Multyfarnham, where Michael had just begun attending earlier this month, before proceeding in a candlelit procession to St Cremin’s National School on the other side of the village where Thelma was a pupil in the senior infants class.

Small groups of people gathered and hugged each other in hushed tones as they met for the first time since the tragic news of Friday.

Teaching staff carrying photos of Thelma and Michael and local parish priest, Fr Conor Magee, led the procession of around 500 people on the half-mile journey through the village as Multyfarnham’s two pubs closed their doors as a mark of respect.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Robert Troy, also attended the vigil.

The principal of St Cremin’s National School, Karl Dermody, greeted many of those attending, asking how they were.

“There’s none of us good,” he observed to one young child.

In a brief statement on behalf of the school, Mr Dermody said the staff and pupils were devastated to learn of the sudden death of a beloved member of their school community.

“Thelma will be remembered by classmates and teachers as a warm, happy and vibrant member of St Cremin’s National School,” said Mr Dermody.

As a school, the principal said their priority would be to take every step to ensure the needs of pupils and families would be met “at this challenging time”.

Mr Dermody said support had been offered to pupils and school staff by psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services who would also attend the school on Monday.

The procession took about 15 minutes to make its way to St Cremin’s National School where visitors are greeted by a sign reading: “You will never have this day again to make it count.”

Leading a short prayer service, Fr Magee thanked the large attendance for walking in solidarity with the children, families, teachers and parents affected by the tragedy.

The parish priest offered prayers for the children’s mother, Lynn, at what he said was “this most difficult of times”.

Other liturgical passages were read by Rev Alistair Graham from Mullingar and the chaplain of Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Luke Hawkins.

Some attending the vigil declined to comment on the tragedy that had occurred in their community.

One man, Paul Anderson, who travelled with his wife, Claire and three children from Lisryan, Co Longford, for the prayer service said he wanted to show support for the family of the two children as Thelma had been a classmate of his son, Rory (5).

“As a parent, something like this just kicks the life out of you. It’s not something you ever want to go through and we want to be here to support a family who has to go through that,” he added.