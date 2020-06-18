Hundreds attend vigil for Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Charlene Curren and Stacey McDermott pictured at the memorial service for Det Garda Colm Horkan Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

HUNDREDS of people attended a vigil for a garda who was shot dead while on duty last night.

Crowds of people arrived to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Horkan (49) at the vigil on the main street in Castlerea, Co Roscommon this evening.

A small green marquee was set up in the Fairgreen in the Main Street and tributes were led by local Fianna Fáil Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice and Fr John McManus.

Heavy rain poured down as the small town mourned the passing of the garda.

"The terrible sad occasion that happened here last night is a tragedy that I suppose we will never, ever forget," said Cllr Fitzmaurice.

District Officer Supt Goretti Sheridan also paid tributes to the garda "friend and colleague".

"I want to thank everyone for coming this evening, it means a lot to us.

"We’re obviously devastated at the death of our friend and colleague Colm, we appreciate your support," she said.

Loughlynn native Mildred Byrne was one of the many locals who attended the vigil.

She recounted the story 40 years ago on July 7, when Detective John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne were shot in Ballaghadereen, where she was shopping at the time. She remembered she arrived at the scene and said a prayer into the ear of Garda Byrne.

"All you could see was the car with the windscreen smashed, two guards that I knew very well, I used to play badminton with them, Henry Byrne lying on the road.

"My first reaction was to go on my knees and to say the Act of Contrition into his ear, and when you think about it afterwards, you’d think we’d be afraid.

"But we weren’t, because he was still warm," she recounted tearfully.

She said that today’s events have been a harsh reminder of the past.

"When I heard the news, I was back in that same place, wanting to run and help, but you can’t.

"It brought everything back. I will never forget Henry Byrne lying on the road for as long as I live."

