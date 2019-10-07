Human rights community is 'demoralised' by racist abuse of family in TV ad and controversies over refugee centre

IRELAND’S human rights community is “demoralised” by the protests against a proposed direct provision centre and the racist abuse suffered by a family that appeared on supermarket TV ads.

Tanya Ward, the chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, was speaking in the wake of the recent controversies.

A tender for a direct provision centre in Oughterard, Co Galway, was withdrawn after sustained protests in the town.

Separately, a family who were racially abused online after they appeared in an ad for supermarket giant Lidl revealed they have left Ireland after receiving a death threat.

Fiona Ryan, from Co Meath, her fiancé Jonathan Mathis, from Cotswolds, England, and their 22-month-old son Jonah appeared in a television and billboard campaign for supermarket giant Lidl in September.

The couple revealed on RTÉ’s the Late Late Show that they decided to return to England after receiving a threat that left them fearing for their lives.

Ms Ward was speaking at the launch of the #TeachMeAsMe campaign aimed at promoting individuality in schools.

She said: “A lot of us in the human rights community are quite demoralised at the moment because of the protests around Oughterard and the experience refugees are having in Ireland.”

Ms Ward added: “You might have seen the experience that the Ryan family has had.

“They were on the Late Late Show on Friday and they were talking about leaving Ireland because of the abuse that they’ve experienced, particularly online, and the death threats.”

Tanya Ward of the Children's Rights Alliance (INM)

However, she said that despite this she was “really encouraged” by the #TeachMeAsMe campaign spearheaded by Comhairle na nÓg.

Ms Ward said it “tells me is that actually people in Ireland really care about individuals and about being different”.

The campaign is aimed at increasing the ability of students to show their individuality in schools.

Those gathered at the launch listed a relaxing of rules on hair-cuts and piercings as well gender neutral uniforms and items of clothing linked to religions like hijabs as things students want schools to allow.

A competition has been launched to find the best examples of schools around the country that support their students in expressing their individuality.

Children Minister Katherine Zappone said that Comhairle na nÓg had identified individuality as “a key aspect of equality in schools”.

She also said: “I believe that the most important aspect of listening to young people is ensuring that their voices are heard, taken seriously and most importantly, that young people feel that positive sense of equality and individuality in schools.

“#TeachMeAsMe” aims to do just that.”

