A fisherman has died and a major search is underway for a second man after a trawler sank overnight off the Wexford coast.

'Hugely tragic incident' - fisherman dies and major search continues for second man after trawler sinks

The Irish navy have been brought in to assist the large-scale operation involving the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI, Gardaí as well as local fishing vessels.

Emergency services were alerted to a boat in distress before midnight after receiving a signal from the trawler’s Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

The Waterford-based Rescue 117 Irish Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to the scene along with two RNLI lifeboats from Dunmore East and Kilmore Quay.

Searches were carried out around six miles south-east off Hook Head and one male, aged in his 60s, was recovered by rescue crews.

He was brought by helicopter to Waterford airport and transferred to the nearby University Hospital but passed away this morning.

The Rescue 117 crew continued to carry out searches overnight but the second fisherman has not yet been located.

The trawler, a scallop fishing vessel, sank overnight following the distress signal.

Three RNLI crews remain at the scene along with Dublin based helicopter Rescue 116 while local fishermen are also assisting the search.

Around 20 vessels are currently on scene assisting the search operation while the LÉ Ciara has taken over as the on-scene coordinator.

The searches are currently focused on an area between Hook Head and the Saltee Islands, with conditions said to be moderate to poor.

Defence Minister Paul Kehoe, who is a TD for Wexford, told Independent.ie: “This is a hugely tragic incident that has shocked the local community, which is well known for fishing activities.

“I know that LÉ Ciara, a Naval Service Vessel, is at the scene and that all efforts are being made by emergency services.

“My thoughts at this time are with the families impacted,” Mr Kehoe added.

A Garda spokeswoman said that emergency services were alerted to reports that a trawler had gone missing off the coast of Hook Head area with two men on board.

“Searches were carried out by the RNLI and R117 Helicopter. One male in his 60s was recovered from the water and taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since passed away.

“Searches continue for the second man,” the spokeswoman added.

