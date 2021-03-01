| 5.9°C Dublin

Huge sigh of relief as almost 340,000 pupils return to school, but impact on Covid cases to be measured before full reopening

Max McGrath (5) dashes out his front door in Oldtown, Cavan, as he heads back to junior infants at Crubany National School, while his fed-up sister Emmie (9), who is in third class, remains at home. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

The nation heaved a huge sigh of relief while holding its breath at the same time.

It was a mix of excitement and apprehension as more than one-in-three of the country’s school pupils returned to classrooms for the first time since Christmas.

This must go well to allow every other pupil to get back to in-school lessons in the weeks ahead and, Easter aside, to ensure schools stay open all the way to the summer break.

